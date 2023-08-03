Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

Talathi Bharti Cut off: The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department releases the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared qualified in the written exam.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department will conduct the written exam for approximately 4644 vacancies for Talathi Bharti posts. Candidates who attempt the exam must clear the prescribed cut-off marks to get shortlisted for document verification. The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks are the minimum marks to be secured by the candidates to be declared successful in the exam. The Talathi Bharti cutoff marks vary as per the category and city of the state.

In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti expected cut off and previous years' marks.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off 2023

Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department release the Talathi Bharti category wise cut off in order to shortlist eligible aspirants for the further round, i.e., document verification round. The marks obtained in the written exam, document verification, etc., will be considered to prepare the final merit list for the qualified aspirants. Moreover, aspirants who will appear in the upcoming exam must check the previous year's Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks to analyze the changes in cut-off trends and competition level and then decide their target score accordingly.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates willing to appear in the upcoming written exam can check the key highlights of Maharashtra Talathi Bharti recruitment in the table below:

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2023 Overview Conducting Body Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department Post Name Talathi Bharti Vacancies 4644 Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Maharashtra Talathi Registration Dates June 26 to July 17, 2023 Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023 Rs 25500-Rs 81100 Selection Process Written Exam and Document Verification Job Location Maharashtra

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Expected Cut Off Marks

As per the past trends and expert analysis, the Talathi Bharti cut-off is expected to range between 173-181 for the general category, 171-175 for OBC, 161-169 for SC, and 151-163 for the ST category. Check the category-wise Maharashtra Talathi Bharti expected cut off marks in the table below.

Category Maharashtra Talathi Expected Cut Off 2023 General 173-181 OBC 170-176 EWS 168-173 SC 159-163 ST 150-165 VJ 158-162 NT 161-169

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors

The recruitment officials consider various parameters when determining the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks. These factors fluctuate every year as it is not fixed in nature. The list of deciding factors for Talathi Bharti cut off are as follow.

Number of Candidate s: The number of test-takers is a crucial factor considered by authorities to ascertain the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks. The competition and cut-off marks will also increase if the number of test-takers is high.

Number of vacancies: The availability of vacancies is one of the major deciding factors of Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks. If the number of Maharashtra Talathi Bharti vacancies is high, then cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.

The difficulty level of the exam : The difficulty level of the exam plays an pivotal role in deciding the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks cut off marks. If the level of the exam were easy, then the cut-off marks would also be less.

Candidate’s Performance : The overall performance affects the Talathi Bharti cut-off marks. If aspirants perform well in the exam, the cut-off marks will go up.

How to Download Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off pdf soon after the result is announced. Aspirants appearing in the next year exam can also download the cut-off marks to check the trends over the past years and strategize their preparation accordingly. Mentioned below are the steps to download the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut-off marks with ease:

Step 1: Go to the official website of mahabhumi.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Important Links.”

Step 3: Find the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the category-wise cut-off PDF for future reference.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should go through Maharashtra Talathi Bharti's previous year’s cut off marks to understand the change in the cut-off trends over the years and competition level and plan their preparation accordingly for the upcoming exam. Check the previous year Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off 2019 for all the categories shared below.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off 2019

The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks are the minimum marks to be obtained by the candidates in order to get shortlisted for further selection rounds. Check the category -wise the previous year's Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks for 2019 in the table below: