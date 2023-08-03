Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

Talathi Bharti Cut off: The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department releases the  Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared qualified in the written exam.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department will conduct the written exam for approximately 4644 vacancies for Talathi Bharti posts. Candidates who attempt the exam must clear the prescribed cut-off marks to get shortlisted for document verification. The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks are the minimum marks to be secured by the candidates to be declared successful in the exam. The Talathi Bharti cutoff marks vary as per the category and city of the state.

 

In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti expected cut off and previous years' marks.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off 2023

Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department release the Talathi Bharti category wise cut off in order to shortlist eligible aspirants for the further round, i.e., document verification round. The marks obtained in the written exam,  document verification, etc., will be considered to prepare the final merit list for the qualified aspirants. Moreover, aspirants who will appear in the upcoming exam must check the previous year's Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks to analyze the changes in cut-off trends and competition level and then decide their target score accordingly.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates willing to appear in the upcoming written exam can check the key highlights of Maharashtra Talathi Bharti recruitment in the table below:

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department

Post Name

Talathi Bharti

Vacancies

4644

Application Mode

Online

Exam Mode

Online

Maharashtra Talathi Registration Dates

June 26 to July 17, 2023

Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023

Rs 25500-Rs 81100

Selection Process

Written Exam and Document Verification

Job Location

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Expected Cut Off Marks

As per the past trends and expert analysis, the Talathi Bharti cut-off is expected to range between 173-181 for the general category, 171-175 for OBC, 161-169 for SC, and 151-163 for the ST category. Check the category-wise Maharashtra Talathi Bharti expected cut off marks in the table below.

Category

Maharashtra Talathi Expected Cut Off 2023

General

173-181

OBC

170-176

EWS

168-173

SC

159-163

ST

150-165

VJ

158-162

NT

161-169

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors

The recruitment officials consider various parameters when determining the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks. These factors fluctuate every year as it is not fixed in nature. The list of deciding factors for Talathi Bharti cut off are as follow.

  • Number of Candidates: The number of test-takers is a crucial factor considered by authorities to ascertain the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks. The competition and cut-off marks will also increase if the number of test-takers is high.
  • Number of vacancies: The availability of vacancies is one of the major deciding factors of Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks. If the number of Maharashtra Talathi Bharti vacancies is high, then cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.
  • The difficulty level of the exam: The difficulty level of the exam plays an pivotal role in deciding the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks cut off marks. If the level of the exam were easy, then the cut-off marks would also be less.
  • Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance affects the Talathi Bharti cut-off marks. If aspirants perform well in the exam, the cut-off marks will go up.

How to Download Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off pdf soon after the result is announced. Aspirants appearing in the next year exam can also download the cut-off marks to check the trends over the past years and strategize their preparation accordingly. Mentioned below are the steps to download the  Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut-off marks with ease:

Step 1: Go to the official website of mahabhumi.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Important Links.”

Step 3: Find the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the category-wise cut-off PDF for future reference.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should go through Maharashtra Talathi Bharti's previous year’s cut off marks to understand the change in the cut-off trends over the years and competition level and plan their preparation accordingly for the upcoming exam. Check the previous year  Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off 2019 for all the categories shared below.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off 2019

The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks are the minimum marks to be obtained by the candidates in order to get shortlisted for further selection rounds. Check the category -wise the previous year's Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off  marks for 2019 in the table below:

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Previous Year Cut off

General

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

VJ

NT

SEBC

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Ahmednagar

172

170

168

160

150

168

168

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Kolhapur

178

176

176

164

156

162

164

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Raigad

174

172

172

168

152

-

-

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Wardha

172

170

168

160

150

168

168

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Aurangabad

182

180

180

160

162

160

158

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Pune

180

174

176

168

160

174

168

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Nashik

180

176

178

168

162

174

168

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Yavatmal

180

176

178

168

162

174

168

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Satara

178

168

164

168

162

160

160

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Amravati

178

176

176

164

156

162

164

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Nagpur

178

176

176

164

156

162

164

-

Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off of Jalna

166

164

-

158

-

154

158

162

FAQ

Is the cut-off in the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti exam different for every category?

Yes. The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off differs as per the category. Candidates must clear the cutoff marks as per their category to get shortlisted for next rounds.

What factors decide the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cutoff?

Various factors like the number of test-takers, number of vacancies, difficulty level of the written exam, and performance of aspirants affect the cut-off marks for the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam.

How to check the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can check the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks on the official website or click on the direct link shared in this article. The direct Talathi cut-off download link will be updated soon. Meanwhile, you can check Maharashtra Talathi Bharti expected cut off & the previous year's cut-off above.

What is Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Cut Off?

The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department releases the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut off marks for all the categories. The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti exam cut off are the minimum mark to be obtained by the aspirants in order to be declared successful in the exam.

