Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Educational Qualification and More

The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department has released the Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility through the official notification. Check the age limit educational qualification and number of attempts.

Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department have announced the Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria along with the official notification on the website. Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements before applying for the Talathi Bharti post.

With this, aspirants must submit the correct details in the Maharashtra Talathi application to avoid rejection at any stage of the recruitment process. All graduate candidates who are 19 years or above are considered to be eligible for the post.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on the Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2023 including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

The Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria is an important pre-requisite of the recruitment process. Have a look at the detailed overview of the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below for the convenience of the aspirants.

Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility 2023 Overview Minimum Age 19 years Educational Qualification Graduate Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the Maharashtra Talathi age limit requirements before applying for the post. The minimum and maximum age of the aspirants differs as per category. Besides, there is also a relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates. Check the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti age limit criteria below.

Maharashtra Talathi Age Limit 2023 Category Minimum Age Maximum Age Unreserved category 19 years 38 years Reserved Category (SC/ST/OBC) 19 years 43 years

Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

The Maharashtra Talathi educational qualification is an essential factor in the recruitment process. Candidates must have all the required qualifications before completing the online application form. Aspirants must possess the following Maharashtra Talathi qualification as shared below.

Graduation in any stream from a recognized University or Instiution.

MSCIT or Equivalent qualification

Proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking Marathi Language

Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the Maharashtra Talathi age limit, qualification, and other eligibility factors, aspirants must fulfill the nationality criteria before applying for the post. All the candidates must be Indian nationals as per the guidelines prescribed in the Maharashtra Talathi eligibility criteria. Aspirants from states except Maharashtra are also eligible to apply for the post,

Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

The recruitment body has not specified the number of attempts for the Maharashtra Talathi recruitment procedure. Candidates can apply for the post till they fulfill all the criteria, including age limit, educational qualification, etc., as needed for the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti post. They can attempt the exam any number of times until they satisfy the upper age limit and Maharashtra Talathi eligibility requirements.

Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2023: Experience

There is no previous work experience required to apply for Maharashtra Talathi recruitment. Candidates with or without prior experience are eligible to apply for the Talathi Bharti post.

Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2023: Required Documents

Candidates must only enter genuine and correct details in the Maharashtra Talathi application form. Moreover, they will be asked to produce all the required documents supporting their eligibility claims at the time of the verification. The list of important documents is as follows.

Mark Sheet & Certificate of all educational qualifications

Proof of Date of Birth

Caste Certificate, if applicable

Valid Photo ID Proof

Other relevant documents

