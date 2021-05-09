TMC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the Assistant Professor posts for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Cancer Centre, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 27 May 2021.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

Advt. No. VAR/2021/005

Date: 06.05.2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Date of walk-in-interview: 27 May 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

Assistant Professor Radio diagnosis

Assistant Professor Nuclear Medicine

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor Radio diagnosis: M.D. or equivalent postgraduate degree in Radiology / Radio-diagnosis recognized by Medical Council Of India with 03 years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience. Candidates with less than 3 years but more than 1-year experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade. The candidate will have an option to work from Varanasi or TMH Parel Mumbai, or ACTREC, Kharghar Navi Mumbai

Assistant Professor Nuclear Medicine: M.D. / D.N.B. Nuclear Medicine with 3 years experience in MCI recognized institute as Senior Resident / Lecturer / Assistant Professor will be considered for the post of Assistant Professor ‘E’ Nuclear Medicine. Experience less than 3 years but more than 1 year will be considered for the post of Assistant Professor ‘D’ Nuclear Medicine. Or M.D. / D.N.B Nuclear Medicine with 3 years experience in any Nuclear Medicine department will be considered for the post of Physician ‘E’ Nuclear Medicine.

Level of Pay in Pay Matrix for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

Assistant Professor Radio diagnosis: Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Assistant Professor Nuclear Medicine: Rs.78,800/- Level 12, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

Candidates can send their application through “Online Application” only on or before 27.05.2021 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time).