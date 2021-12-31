Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2022 and prepare for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology board exam 2022.

Students preparing for the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology board exam are advised to download the syllabus from the download link given at the end of this article and plan their studies accordingly.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Term II Marks Unit-V Protein and Gene Manipulation (Continued) 05 Marks Unit-VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation 30 Marks Practical (Term II) 15 Marks

TERM-II

Unit-V Protein and Gene Manipulation (05 Marks)

Information sources, Analysis using bioinformatics tools

Unit-VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation (30 Marks)

Chapter-1: Microbial Cell Culture and its Applications

Introduction, Microbial nutrition and culture techniques, Measurement and kinetics of

microbial growth, Isolation of microbial products, Strain isolation and improvement,

Applications of microbial culture technology.

Chapter -2: Plant Cell Culture and Applications

Introduction, Cell and tissue culture techniques, Applications of cell and tissue culture,

Transgenic plants with beneficial traits, Biosafety of transgenic plants

Chapter-3: Animal Cell Culture and Applications

Introduction, Animal cell culture techniques, Applications of animal cell culture, Stem cell

technology.

Term-II (15 Marks)

1. Isolation of bacteria from curd & staining of bacteria

2. Cell viability assay using Evan’s blue dye exclusion method

3. Data retrieval and database search using internet site NCBI and download a

DNA and protein sequence from internet, analyze it and comment on it

4. Project Work

The scheme of evaluation at the end of term will be as under:

A One experiments 06 Practical record 02 Viva on Practical 02 B Project work 05 Total 15

Note:- More emphasis should be given on hands on work in projects.

Recommended Books:

- A Textbook of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi

- A Laboratory Manual of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi

