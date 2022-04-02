Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Offline @joiniterritorialarmy.gov.in, Interview in July

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on joiniterritorialarmy.gov.in for 7 Vacancies. Candidates who wish to become Officers can submit applications offline. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: Army Headquarters Selection Board (ASB) has published the notification for a territorial army. Candidates who are willing to Serve Territorial Army as officers have an opportunity to register themselves online at joiniterritorialarmy.gov.in.This opportunity is only available for Ex Armed Forces Commissioned Officers. The applications for Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 can be downloaded from jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. The last date for application submission is 4 May 2022.

A total of 7 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process, of which 6 vacancies are available for Male candidates while 1 is available for female candidates. Vacancies are subject to change as per organisational requirements. Candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility before submitting the offline applications. Candidates can also refer to this recruitment notification for details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.

Important Dates:

Last date for submitting applications: 4 May 2022

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Male - 6

Female -1

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University.

Age Limit - 18 to 42 years

Physical Standards - Physically and Medically Fit

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rank Level Pay Matrix Military Service Pay Lieutenant Level 10 56,100-1,77,500 Rs. 15500/- Caption Level 10 A 6,13,00-1,93,900 Rs. 15500/- Major Level 11 6, 94, 00-2,07,200 Rs. 15500/- Lt colonel Level 12 A 1,21,200- 2,12400 Rs. 15500/- Colonel Level 13 1,30,600 - 2, 15, 900 Rs. 15500/- Brigadier Level 13 A 1, 39, 600 - 2, 17, 600 Rs. 15500/-

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The ex-service officers will be screened by the Army Headquarters Selection Board (ASB) held at Directorate General Territorial Army, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, 4th Floor, 'A' Block, Ministry of Defence Office, Complex, KG Marg, New Delhi- 110001.

How to apply for Territorial Army Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications to Directorate General Territorial Army, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, 4th Floor, 'A' Block, Ministry of Defence Office, Complex, KG Marg, New Delhi- 110001 latest by 4 May 2022.