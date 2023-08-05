CBSE The Philosophy Of Constitution Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 10

The Philosophy Of Constitution Class 11 MCQs: As students of Political Science and also as informed and responsible citizens of the country, all of us must know about the principles and ideas of the Constitution of India which stands as the base of the laws, rights, duties and responsibilities for the Indian Citizens and the Indian government. This article provides a comprehensive list of 10 MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 10 - The Philosophy Of Constitution of the Class 11 NCERT book on Indian Constitution at Work. The PDF is also available to download. Click the link at the end of the article to download the PDF.

10 MCQs on Ch 10 - The Philosophy Of Constitution

1. Which of the following principles of the Constitution advocates the division of powers between the central and state governments in India?

a) Sovereignty

b) Federalism

c) Socialism

d) Secularism

2. The Directive Principles of State Policy aim to promote:

a) Economic inequality

b) Religious intolerance

c) Social justice and equality

d) Dictatorship

3. Which fundamental right ensures protection against exploitation and forced labor?

a) Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression

b) Right to Equality

c) Right to Education

d) Right against Exploitation

4. The idea of a 'Welfare State' means:

a) A state governed by the military

b) A state that provides benefits to its citizens and ensures their well-being

c) A state without any government

d) A state ruled by a monarch

5. The Indian Constitution declares India as a secular state, meaning:

a) The state promotes a particular religion

b) The state has no religion of its own

c) The state does not recognize any religion

d) The state is against all religions

6. Which article of the Indian Constitution abolishes untouchability and prohibits its practice in any form?

a) Article 14

b) Article 17

c) Article 21

d) Article 24

7. The doctrine of 'Separation of Powers' advocates the distribution of powers among which three branches of the government?

a) Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary

b) President, Prime Minister, and Cabinet

c) Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and State Assemblies

d) Upper Judiciary, Lower Judiciary, and Special Judiciary

8. Which of the following is NOT a fundamental duty under the Indian Constitution?

a) To protect and improve the natural environment

b) To abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals

c) To promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood

d) To practice the religion of one's choice

9. The 'Right to Constitutional Remedies' empowers citizens to approach the courts for the enforcement of fundamental rights under which article of the Constitution?

a) Article 21

b) Article 32

c) Article 44

d) Article 370

10. The 'Preamble' to the Indian Constitution refers to India as a:

a) Monarchy

b) Democratic Republic

c) Federal State

d) Unitary State

ANSWER KEY: