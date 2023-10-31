CBSE The World Population Distribution, Density and Growth Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 2

The World Population Class 12 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 2 The World Population Distribution, Density and Growth of Class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

The World Population Class 12 MCQs: Class 12 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on World Population Distribution, Density, and Growth provide a comprehensive understanding of global demographic patterns. These questions assess students' knowledge of how the world's population is unevenly distributed across regions. MCQs also touch on population density, highlighting variations from sparsely populated areas, such as deserts, to densely inhabited regions like cities. Moreover, they explore factors influencing population growth, such as birth rates, death rates, and migration. By answering these MCQs, students gain insights into the dynamics of the human population across the world, including challenges and implications related to resources, urbanization, and sustainable development. Checkout the World Population Distribution, Density and Growth Class 12 MCQ with answers here and download the PDF.

CBSE The World Population: Distribution, Density and Growth Class 12 MCQs

Q1. Which of the following is not a push factor:

a) Water shortage

b) Unemployment

c) Medical/Educational facilities

d) Epidemics.

Q2. “Asia has many places where people are few and few place where people are very many”. The above statement is given by which one of the following scholars?

a) George B. Cressey

b) R.C CHANDANA

c) P.DORE

d) BOGUE

Q3. Which approach of human geography was followed in colonial period?

a) Areal differentiation

b)Spatial organization

c) Behavioural

d) Regional

Q4. Who proposed the concept of neo determinism ?

a) Griffith Taylor

b) Blache

c) Huntington

d) Ritter

Q5. The third most populous nation in world is:

a) Nigeria

b) Japan

c) China

d) USA

Q6. The term crude birth rate is close in meaning to which of the following term?

a) Mortality

b) Fertility

c) Migration

d) None

Q7. Population increased by difference between births and deaths in a particular region between two points of time.

a) Natural Growth of Population

b) Population Growth Rate

c) Positive Growth of Population

d) Negative Growth of Population

Q8. If the population Changed between two points of time, It occurs when the birth rate falls below the death rate or people migrate too their countries.

a) Natural Growth of Population

b) Population Growth Rate

c) Positive Growth of Population

d) Negative Growth of Population

Q9. Change of population in particular area between two points of time is known as –

a) Growth of Population

b) Population Growth Rate

c) Positive Growth of Population

d) Negative Growth of Population

Q10. The change of population expressed in percentage.

a) Growth Rate of Population

b) Population Growth Rate

c) Positive Growth of Population

d) Negative Growth of Population

Answer Key

c. Medical/Educational facilities a. George B. Cressey d. Regional a. Griffith Taylor d. USA b. Fertility a. Natural Growth of Population d. Negative Growth of Population a. Growth of Population a. Growth Rate of Population

