5 tips to create a good impression in a Job Interview

Do you know how much time recruiters take to decide whether they will hire you? 90 seconds! That’s right, 90 seconds is what you get to create a good first impression. While the recruiters won’t ask you to leave in 90 seconds if you don’t create a good first impression, you will also not get a second chance to create a good first impression.

So what can you do to make the most of these 90 seconds?

Let’s find out!

1. Smile

That’s right! Nobody likes to interview or hire someone with a sad expression. Moreover, if you’re smiling, it shows that you’re confident and somebody whom the recruiter would want to interview and later hire. But remember not to overdo it and keep it natural.

2. Dress Smart

The next thing the interview will notice beyond your facial expression is how you’ve dressed up. Have you taken the trouble to dress up formally or have you shown up in casuals? Unless you’re interviewing for a creative role in an industry that doesn’t care much about formal dressing, chances are they’ll almost always expect you to dress up formally. So make sure that you’re wearing clean and ironed clothes.

3. Shake Hands

Nothing puts off an interviewer faster than a limp handshake, also known as the ‘dead fish’ handshake. It’s a clear indicator that you’re either not confident or you’re not comfortable shaking hands, neither of which an interviewer will appreciate.So remember to extend a firm and warm handshake when offered by the interviewer.

But keep in mind not shake the interviewer’s hand too vigorously or hold it for too long. And if the interviewer is a lady, always wait for her to initiate the handshake. For that matter, remember this in the case of a male interviewer too!

4. Eye Contact

Now that you arrived smartly dressed with a winning smile and a firm handshake, top it with direct eye contact. Stealing eye contact, looking away or down sends a wrong signal and makes it look that you’re either not confident or are hiding something – both of which you will want to avoid.

At the same time, remember to keep it natural and don’t stare at your interviewer unnaturally, else you are likely to make the interviewer uncomfortable.

5. Positive Body Language

Finally, remember to keep a positive body language throughout your interview. Try not to cross your arms or legs. Don’t lean forward too much or keep a tense posture. Keep your body relaxed and adopt a natural pose so you can give your best performance.

That’s all there is! Follow these 5 tips and you’re likely to sail through the first 90 seconds that will set you up for success in the remaining interview.