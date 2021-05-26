TISS Recruitment 2021 for Programme Officer and other Posts @tiss.edu, Download PDF

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for the Assistant Programme Officer / Programme Officer in National University Students’ Skill Development (NUSSD) Programme, TISS. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Job Notification 2021 on or before 30 May 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Bachelor in Commerce or Science or an equivalent

Qualification from a recognized University with additional eligibility can apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in interview.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Date for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 May 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:

Assistant Programme Officer / Programme Officer-02

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or Science or an equivalent qualification from a recognized University. Candidates from Management or vocational education or Social Sciences discipline with work experience in relevant fields will be preferred.

High proficiency in computer based applications such as MS Office, Internet etc.

Good documentation skills to prepare reports, proposals, plans etc. for stakeholders at all levels.

Excellent presentation & communication skills in English and Hindi, both spoken and written communication. Knowledge of regional language is preferable.

Excellent interpersonal and ability to interface with stakeholders: students, teachers and staffs at all levels.

Quick learning and fast situational response.

Should be committed to create an impact through a national project like NUSSD.

Salary for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:

Rs.25000/- Rs.35,000/-

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates may send their Resumes/CVs with the subject line – ‘Application for the position of Programme Officer NUSSD’ and email to cv-nussd@tiss.edu on or before 30 May 2021, till 5:00 PM. Check the notification link for details in this regards.