TMC Recruitment 2021 for Project Manager, Research Nurse, DEO and other @tmc.gov.in, Walk-in on 19-21 April

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the posts of Project Manager, Research Nurse, DEO under the BIRAC project at MPMMCC/ HBCH, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 19/20/21 April 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.Sc with Post Graduate in Clinical Research/BAMS/BDS/BHMS/M.Sc (Statistics)/B.Sc. (Nursing) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Candidates applying for Project Manager, Clinical Trial Coordinator & Bio-Statistician should note that the outstation candidates may attend the Interview Online. For the purpose, they will be required to send their resume on atanustat@gmail.com. Only Shortlisted Candidates who will be fulfilling the norms will be contacted for Online Interview.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Advt.No. HBCH/MPMMCC/PROJECTS/2021/P4

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Date of walk-in-interview: 19/20/21 April 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Project Manager

Clinical Trial Coordinator

Bio-Statistician

Research Nurse

Data Entry Operator

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Project Manager: M.Sc with Post Graduate in Clinical Research or health or life sciences. Experience: at least 2 years

Clinical Trial Coordinator: BAMS/BDS/BHMS/MSc with Post Graduate in Clinical Research or health or life sciences. Experience: at least 2 years

Bio-Statistician: M.Sc (Statistics).Experience: atleast 2 years

Research Nurse: B.Sc. (Nursing).Experience: at least 2 years.

Data Entry Operator: B.Sc and Experience: at least 6 months

Age Limit for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Project Manager: 30 years on the date of interview

Clinical Trial Coordinator: 28 years on the date of interview

Bio-Statistician: 28 years on the date of interview

Research Nurse: 28 years on the date of interview

Data Entry Operator: 22 years on the date of interview

Monthly Remuneration for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Project Manager: Rs. 50,000/-

Clinical Trial Coordinator: Rs. 30,000/-

Bio-Statistician: Rs. 30,000/-

Research Nurse: Rs. 15,000/-

Data Entry Operator: Rs. 15,000/-

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Interested & Eligible Candidates may walk –in for Interview on 19/20/21 April 2021 in accordance with the dates/posts at venue given on the notification alongwith their Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original Copy of Pan Card, Aadhar Card, Educational Certificates & Experience Certificates alongwith one set of Self-Attested copies of these documents.