TMC Recruitment 2021 for Project Manager, Research Nurse, DEO and other @tmc.gov.in, Walk-in on 19-21 April
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the posts of Project Manager, Research Nurse, DEO and other on its official website. Check eligibility and other details here.
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the posts of Project Manager, Research Nurse, DEO under the BIRAC project at MPMMCC/ HBCH, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 19/20/21 April 2021.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.Sc with Post Graduate in Clinical Research/BAMS/BDS/BHMS/M.Sc (Statistics)/B.Sc. (Nursing) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.
Candidates applying for Project Manager, Clinical Trial Coordinator & Bio-Statistician should note that the outstation candidates may attend the Interview Online. For the purpose, they will be required to send their resume on atanustat@gmail.com. Only Shortlisted Candidates who will be fulfilling the norms will be contacted for Online Interview.
Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.
Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Advt.No. HBCH/MPMMCC/PROJECTS/2021/P4
Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Date of walk-in-interview: 19/20/21 April 2021
Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Project Manager
Clinical Trial Coordinator
Bio-Statistician
Research Nurse
Data Entry Operator
Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Educational Qualification
Project Manager: M.Sc with Post Graduate in Clinical Research or health or life sciences. Experience: at least 2 years
Clinical Trial Coordinator: BAMS/BDS/BHMS/MSc with Post Graduate in Clinical Research or health or life sciences. Experience: at least 2 years
Bio-Statistician: M.Sc (Statistics).Experience: atleast 2 years
Research Nurse: B.Sc. (Nursing).Experience: at least 2 years.
Data Entry Operator: B.Sc and Experience: at least 6 months
Age Limit for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Project Manager: 30 years on the date of interview
Clinical Trial Coordinator: 28 years on the date of interview
Bio-Statistician: 28 years on the date of interview
Research Nurse: 28 years on the date of interview
Data Entry Operator: 22 years on the date of interview
Monthly Remuneration for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Project Manager: Rs. 50,000/-
Clinical Trial Coordinator: Rs. 30,000/-
Bio-Statistician: Rs. 30,000/-
Research Nurse: Rs. 15,000/-
Data Entry Operator: Rs. 15,000/-
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: PDF
How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Interested & Eligible Candidates may walk –in for Interview on 19/20/21 April 2021 in accordance with the dates/posts at venue given on the notification alongwith their Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original Copy of Pan Card, Aadhar Card, Educational Certificates & Experience Certificates alongwith one set of Self-Attested copies of these documents.