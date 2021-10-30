TMC Recruitment 2021 for Scientist Officer, Scientist Assistant, Medical Physicist and Others, Apply Online @actrec.gov.in

TMC Recruitment 2021 for Scientist Officer, Scientist Assistant, Medical Physicist and Other Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Scientist Officer, Scientist Assistant, Medical Physicist, Coordinator, Nurse, Junior Administrative Officer, Technician and other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 November 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021

TMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Scientist Officer E -04 Posts

Medical Physicist - 4 Posts

Scientific Officer D - 1 Post

Scientific Officer C - 1 Post

Medical Physicist C - 1 Post

Junior Administrative Officer - 1 Post

Nurse A - 2 Posts

Scientific Assistant C - 1 Post

Scientific Assistant B - 1 Post

Co-Ordinator B - 4 Posts

Scientific Assistant B - 2 Posts

Assistant Security Officer - 1 Post

Sub Officer A - 1 Post

Technician A - 5 Posts

TMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates can refer to the official website or the link given below for more details.

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 12 November 2021 till 5: 30 PM. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks for more details.