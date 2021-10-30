TMC Recruitment 2021 for Scientist Officer, Scientist Assistant, Medical Physicist and Others, Apply Online @actrec.gov.in

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Scientist Officer, Scientist Assistant, Medical Physicist, Coordinator, Nurse, Junior Administrative Officer, Technician and other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 November 2021.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021
TMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Scientist Officer E -04 Posts
- Medical Physicist - 4 Posts
- Scientific Officer D - 1 Post
- Scientific Officer C - 1 Post
- Medical Physicist C - 1 Post
- Junior Administrative Officer - 1 Post
- Nurse A - 2 Posts
- Scientific Assistant C - 1 Post
- Scientific Assistant B - 1 Post
- Co-Ordinator B - 4 Posts
- Scientific Assistant B - 2 Posts
- Assistant Security Officer - 1 Post
- Sub Officer A - 1 Post
- Technician A - 5 Posts
TMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates can refer to the official website or the link given below for more details.
How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 12 November 2021 till 5: 30 PM. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks for more details.