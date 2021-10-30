Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

TMC Recruitment 2021 for Scientist Officer, Scientist Assistant, Medical Physicist and Others, Apply Online @actrec.gov.in

TMC Recruitment 2021 for Scientist Officer, Scientist Assistant, Medical Physicist and Other Posts.  Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 30, 2021 15:34 IST
TMC Recruitment 2021

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Scientist Officer, Scientist Assistant, Medical Physicist, Coordinator, Nurse, Junior Administrative Officer, Technician and other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 November 2021.

Important Dates

  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021

TMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Scientist Officer  E -04 Posts
  • Medical Physicist - 4 Posts
  • Scientific Officer D - 1 Post
  • Scientific Officer C - 1 Post
  • Medical Physicist C - 1 Post
  • Junior Administrative Officer - 1 Post
  • Nurse A - 2 Posts
  • Scientific Assistant C - 1 Post
  • Scientific Assistant B - 1 Post
  • Co-Ordinator B - 4 Posts
  • Scientific Assistant B - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Security Officer - 1 Post
  • Sub Officer A - 1 Post
  • Technician A - 5 Posts

TMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria  
Educational Qualification: The candidates can refer to the official website or the link given below for more details.

Download TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification PDF

Official Website

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 12 November 2021 till 5: 30 PM. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks for more details.

Job Summary
NotificationTMC Recruitment 2021 for Scientist Officer, Scientist Assistant, Medical Physicist and Others, Apply Online @actrec.gov.in
Notification DateOct 30, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionNov 12, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Tata Memorial Hospital
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
