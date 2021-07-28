Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

TMC Varanasi Recruitment 2021 for 53 Posts of Nurse and others @tmc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 51 Posts of Nurse, Medical Officer, MSW and other on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 15:55 IST
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 51 Posts of Nurse, Medical Officer, MSW and other Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 August 2021. 


Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:
No. CCE/Advt/541/2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 August 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:
For Survey
ANM/Nurse-20
MSW-05

For Clinic 
Medical Officer-04
ANM/Nurse for Research-06
Field Investigator-04
Lab Technician-04
Helper-03
Ayha-04

For Office
Office Attendant/Computer Operator-01
Project Coordinator-01
Helper-01

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification

For Survey
ANM/Nurse-Candidates should have B.Sc. (Nursing)General Nursing and Midwifery Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with INC/MNC))
MSW-Post Graduate degree in Sociology or Master of Social Science/Social Work. 

For Clinic 
Medical Officer-BHMS, BAMS. BDS/PG Diploma in Clinical Research/MHA is desirable. 
ANM/Nurse-B.Sc (Nursing)/Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with INC/MNC)
ANM/Nurse for Research: B.Sc Nursing, General Nursing and Mid wifery/Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with INC/MNC)
Field Investigator- Any Graduate
Lab Technician-B.Sc with DMLT or DMLT with 5 years' experience. 
Helper-HSC  passed. 
Ayha-10th Passed. 
For Office
Office Attendant/Computer Operator-BBA/BCS with MSCIT Course. 
Project Coordinator-Post Graduate with coordination of 5 years' experience in field. 
Helper-HSC passed. 

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF


How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can send their scanned copy of updates CV and other relevant documents to the email id: tmccce.varanasi@gmail.com mentioning the post applied for in the subject line on or before 04 August 2021.

