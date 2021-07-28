TMC Varanasi Recruitment 2021 for 53 Posts of Nurse and others @tmc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 51 Posts of Nurse, Medical Officer, MSW and other on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 51 Posts of Nurse, Medical Officer, MSW and other Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 August 2021.



Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No. CCE/Advt/541/2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 August 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:

For Survey

ANM/Nurse-20

MSW-05

For Clinic

Medical Officer-04

ANM/Nurse for Research-06

Field Investigator-04

Lab Technician-04

Helper-03

Ayha-04

For Office

Office Attendant/Computer Operator-01

Project Coordinator-01

Helper-01

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

For Survey

ANM/Nurse-Candidates should have B.Sc. (Nursing)General Nursing and Midwifery Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with INC/MNC))

MSW-Post Graduate degree in Sociology or Master of Social Science/Social Work.

For Clinic

Medical Officer-BHMS, BAMS. BDS/PG Diploma in Clinical Research/MHA is desirable.

ANM/Nurse-B.Sc (Nursing)/Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with INC/MNC)

ANM/Nurse for Research: B.Sc Nursing, General Nursing and Mid wifery/Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with INC/MNC)

Field Investigator- Any Graduate

Lab Technician-B.Sc with DMLT or DMLT with 5 years' experience.

Helper-HSC passed.

Ayha-10th Passed.

For Office

Office Attendant/Computer Operator-BBA/BCS with MSCIT Course.

Project Coordinator-Post Graduate with coordination of 5 years' experience in field.

Helper-HSC passed.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF







How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their scanned copy of updates CV and other relevant documents to the email id: tmccce.varanasi@gmail.com mentioning the post applied for in the subject line on or before 04 August 2021.