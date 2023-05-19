TN SSLC 10th Toppers List 2023, Girls Outshine Boys: Tamil Nadu ടോപ്പർമാർ Name, Pass Percentage, District-wise Details

TN 10th Toppers List 2023 OUT: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 has come out TODAY on May 19, 2023 at 10 am. Over 8 Lakh Students Clear the TN SSLC Exam with 91.39% PASS Percentage. The board is likely to release the 10th class toppers list and pass percent in a short while after the result declaration. Check the names of TN SSLC toppers, pass percentage and result details here.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Toppers List 2023 OUT: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the TN SSLC Topper 2023 on May 19, 2023. The list of toppers for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams will soon be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in after the declaration of TN SSLC Result 2023 at 10 AM. The topper's list will include details such as the topper's name, rank, marks obtained, district, and percentage. Tamil Nadu 10th Class exams 2023 were conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023. For more information about the TN SSLC Topper 2023 and the toppers list, refer to the official website and relevant articles.

TN SSCLC 2023 Result Latest Updates:

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023: Over 23000 students fail in SSLC exams A total of 23,971 students failed in TN Class 10th general examination. These students will now appear for supplementary examination TN SSLC Result 2023: TOP 5 Performing Districts District Name Pass Percentage PERAMBALUR 97.67% SIVAGANGAI 97.53% VIRUDHU NAGAR 96.22% KANYAKUMARI 95.99% TUTICORIN 95.58% TN SSLC School-wise Pass Percentage Government schools: 87.45 Government aided schools: 92.24 Private schools: 97.38 Girls'schools: 94.38 Boys'schools: 83.25 Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023: 3,718 schools record 100% SSLC result. TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Girls Outshine Boys Girls from TN SSLC have outperformed the Tamil Nadu 10th class boys with a notable 6.5% higher pass percentage. TN SSLC Boys Pass Percentage: 94.66 TN SSLC Girls Pass Percentage: 88.16

TN SSLC Result 2023: 91.39% PASS TN SSLC Result 2023: Out of 9 Lakh, Over 8 Lakh Students Clear the Exam!

Tamil Nadu SSLC Topper List 2023

There has yet to be a release of the TN SSLC Toppers 2023. It is estimated that it will be announced tentatively in July 2023. Once the official Tamil Nadu SSLC Toppers merit list is released, this table will be updated.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Toppers 2023 Name-wise

Tamil Nadu Board is expected to announce the names of the toppers when they release the SSLC Results.

TN 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Topped TN SSLC Result 2023?

Rank Tamil Nadu SSLC toppers name Total marks 1st To be announced To be announced 2nd To be announced To be announced 3rd To be announced To be announced

TN SSLC Class 10 Previous Years’ Result Statistics

Statistics from TN 10th Class Results 2023 will be updated post the result declaration.

Check the statistics and data from the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 upto 2015 below:

Years Overall Pass% Number of students appeared 2022 90.07% 9,12,620 2021 100 - 2020 100 939829 2019 95.2 937859 2018 95 1001140 2017 94.4 982097 2016 93.6 1011919 2015 92.9 1060866

TN SSLC Previous Years’ Girls and Boys Pass Percentage

Students can check below the gender-wise performance of girls and boys in 10th class TN results from the last few years:

Years Pass % for boys Pass % for girls 2022 85.83% 94.38% 2021 100 100 2020 100 100 2019 93.3 97 2018 92.5 96 2017 92.5 96.2 2016 91.3 96 2015 90.5 95.4

TN 10th Grading System 2023

TN Board follows a grading system and awards grades based on marks obtained in the 2nd language paper and other papers.

Check the TN SSLC Grading System 2023 below: