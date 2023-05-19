TN SSLC 10th Toppers List 2023, Girls Outshine Boys: Tamil Nadu ടോപ്പർമാർ Name, Pass Percentage, District-wise Details

TN 10th Toppers List 2023 OUT: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 has come out TODAY on May 19, 2023 at 10 am. Over 8 Lakh Students Clear the TN SSLC Exam with 91.39% PASS Percentage. The board is likely to release the 10th class toppers list and pass percent in a short while after the result declaration. Check the names of TN SSLC toppers, pass percentage and result details here.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Toppers List 2023 OUT: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the  TN SSLC Topper 2023 on May 19, 2023. The list of toppers for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams will soon be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in after the declaration of TN SSLC Result 2023 at 10 AM. The topper's list will include details such as the topper's name, rank, marks obtained, district, and percentage. Tamil Nadu 10th Class exams 2023 were conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023. For more information about the TN SSLC Topper 2023 and the toppers list, refer to the official website and relevant articles.

TN SSCLC 2023 Result Latest Updates: 

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023: Over 23000 students fail in SSLC exams

A total of 23,971 students failed in TN Class 10th general examination. These students will now appear for supplementary examination

TN SSLC Result 2023: TOP 5 Performing Districts

District Name Pass Percentage
PERAMBALUR 97.67%
SIVAGANGAI 97.53%
VIRUDHU NAGAR 96.22%
KANYAKUMARI 95.99%
TUTICORIN 95.58%

TN SSLC School-wise Pass Percentage

  1. Government schools: 87.45
  2. Government aided schools: 92.24
  3. Private schools: 97.38
  4. Girls'schools: 94.38
  5. Boys'schools: 83.25

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023: 3,718 schools record 100% SSLC result.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Girls Outshine Boys

Girls from TN SSLC  have outperformed the Tamil Nadu 10th class boys with a notable 6.5% higher pass percentage.

    • TN SSLC Boys Pass Percentage: 94.66 
    • TN SSLC Girls Pass Percentage: 88.16 

TN SSLC Result 2023: 91.39% PASS

TN SSLC Result 2023: Out of 9 Lakh, Over 8 Lakh Students Clear the Exam!

Tamil Nadu SSLC Topper List 2023

There has yet to be a release of the TN SSLC Toppers 2023. It is estimated that it will be announced tentatively in July 2023. Once the official Tamil Nadu SSLC Toppers merit list is released, this table will be updated.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Toppers 2023 Name-wise

Tamil Nadu Board is expected to announce the names of the toppers when they release the SSLC Results. 

TN 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Topped TN SSLC Result 2023?

Rank

Tamil Nadu SSLC toppers name

Total marks

1st

To be announced

To be announced

2nd

To be announced

To be announced

3rd

To be announced

To be announced

TN SSLC Class 10 Previous Years’ Result Statistics

Statistics from TN 10th Class Results 2023 will be updated post the result declaration. 

Check the statistics and data from the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 upto 2015 below:

Years

Overall Pass%

Number of students appeared

2022

90.07%

9,12,620

2021

100

-

2020

100

939829

2019

95.2

937859

2018

95

1001140

2017

94.4

982097

2016

93.6

1011919

2015

92.9

1060866

TN SSLC Previous Years’ Girls and Boys Pass Percentage 

Students can check below the gender-wise performance of girls and boys in 10th class TN results from the last few years: 

Years

Pass % for boys

Pass % for girls

2022

85.83%

94.38%

2021

100

100

2020

100

100

2019

93.3

97

2018

92.5

96

2017

92.5

96.2

2016

91.3

96

2015

90.5

95.4

TN 10th Grading System 2023

TN Board follows a grading system and awards grades based on marks obtained in the 2nd language paper and other papers.

Check the TN SSLC Grading System 2023 below:

Marks in 1st,3rd and Non-Language Subjects

Marks in 2nd Language Subject

Grade Point

Grade

91-100

90-100

10

A1

81-90

79-89

9

A2

71-80

68-78

8

B1

61-70

57-67

7

B2

51-60

46-56

6

C1

41-50

35-45

5

C2

35-40

20-34

4

D

0-34

0-19

-

E

