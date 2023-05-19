TN SSLC 10th Toppers List 2023, Girls Outshine Boys: Tamil Nadu ടോപ്പർമാർ Name, Pass Percentage, District-wise Details

Tamil Nadu SSLC Toppers List 2023 OUT: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the TN SSLC Topper 2023 on May 19, 2023. The list of toppers for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams will soon be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in after the declaration of TN SSLC Result 2023 at 10 AM. The topper's list will include details such as the topper's name, rank, marks obtained, district, and percentage. Tamil Nadu 10th Class exams 2023 were conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023. For more information about the TN SSLC Topper 2023 and the toppers list, refer to the official website and relevant articles.
TN SSLC Result 2023 OUT (DIRECT LINK AVAILABLE)
TN SSCLC 2023 Result Latest Updates:
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023: Over 23000 students fail in SSLC exams
A total of 23,971 students failed in TN Class 10th general examination. These students will now appear for supplementary examination
TN SSLC Result 2023: TOP 5 Performing Districts
TN SSLC School-wise Pass Percentage
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023: 3,718 schools record 100% SSLC result.
TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Girls Outshine Boys
Girls from TN SSLC have outperformed the Tamil Nadu 10th class boys with a notable 6.5% higher pass percentage.
TN SSLC Result 2023: 91.39% PASS
TN SSLC Result 2023: Out of 9 Lakh, Over 8 Lakh Students Clear the Exam!
Tamil Nadu SSLC Topper List 2023
There has yet to be a release of the TN SSLC Toppers 2023. It is estimated that it will be announced tentatively in July 2023. Once the official Tamil Nadu SSLC Toppers merit list is released, this table will be updated.
Tamil Nadu SSLC Toppers 2023 Name-wise
Tamil Nadu Board is expected to announce the names of the toppers when they release the SSLC Results.
TN 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Topped TN SSLC Result 2023?
Rank
|
Tamil Nadu SSLC toppers name
|
Total marks
|
1st
|
To be announced
|
To be announced
|
2nd
|
To be announced
|
To be announced
|
3rd
|
To be announced
|
To be announced
TN SSLC Class 10 Previous Years’ Result Statistics
Statistics from TN 10th Class Results 2023 will be updated post the result declaration.
Check the statistics and data from the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 upto 2015 below:
|
Years
|
Overall Pass%
|
Number of students appeared
|
2022
|
90.07%
|
9,12,620
|
2021
|
100
|
-
|
2020
|
100
|
939829
|
2019
|
95.2
|
937859
|
2018
|
95
|
1001140
|
2017
|
94.4
|
982097
|
2016
|
93.6
|
1011919
|
2015
|
92.9
|
1060866
TN SSLC Previous Years’ Girls and Boys Pass Percentage
Students can check below the gender-wise performance of girls and boys in 10th class TN results from the last few years:
|
Years
|
Pass % for boys
|
Pass % for girls
|
2022
|
85.83%
|
94.38%
|
2021
|
100
|
100
|
2020
|
100
|
100
|
2019
|
93.3
|
97
|
2018
|
92.5
|
96
|
2017
|
92.5
|
96.2
|
2016
|
91.3
|
96
|
2015
|
90.5
|
95.4
TN 10th Grading System 2023
TN Board follows a grading system and awards grades based on marks obtained in the 2nd language paper and other papers.
Check the TN SSLC Grading System 2023 below:
|
Marks in 1st,3rd and Non-Language Subjects
|
Marks in 2nd Language Subject
|
Grade Point
|
Grade
|
91-100
|
90-100
|
10
|
A1
|
81-90
|
79-89
|
9
|
A2
|
71-80
|
68-78
|
8
|
B1
|
61-70
|
57-67
|
7
|
B2
|
51-60
|
46-56
|
6
|
C1
|
41-50
|
35-45
|
5
|
C2
|
35-40
|
20-34
|
4
|
D
|
0-34
|
0-19
|
-
|
E