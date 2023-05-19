TN SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: TN 10th பின்விளைவு TODAY at dge.tn.gov.in, Check Time, List of Websites, Minimum Passing Marks 

TN SSLC Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will release the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 and TN HSE result 2023 today, May 19. Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Class 10th students will be able to check their results at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge2.tn.nic.in after the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 announcement at 10 AM. The TN Board Results 2023 took place from April 6 to 20, 2023, in single-shift offline mode. To qualify in TN 10th public exam result 2023, TN candidates must secure a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and aggregate. If candidates fail in one or two subjects, they will have to appear in the supplementary exams.
Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the TN 10th SSLC Result 2023 வெளியே: Tamil Nadu (+1) HSEபின்விளைவு at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in link to know their marks scored in each subject.
Details Mentioned on TN SSLC Result Marksheet 2023
The following details will be mentioned on the Tamil Nadu 10th Class Result Marksheet 2023:
- Student name
- School Name
- Registration number
- Date of birth (DoB)
- Subject-wise maximum marks
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Total marks secured
- Grade / Division
- TN result 2023 10th status (Pass/Fail)
TN SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time
TNDGE, Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will be announcing the TN SSLC 10th result 2023 on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 AM.
TN SSLC Result 2023: Will Girls Dominate Again?
Students can check below Girls and Boys pass percentage in 10th class TN results from the last few years:
|
Years
|
Pass% for boys
|
Pass % for girls
|
2022
|
85.83%
|
94.38%
|
2021
|
100
|
100
|
2020
|
100
|
100
|
2019
|
93.3
|
97
|
2018
|
92.5
|
96
TN SSLC Class 10: Pass Percentage Over Past Years
Statistics from TN 10th Class Results 2023 will be updated post the result declaration.
Check the statistics and data from the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 upto 2015 below:
|
Years
|
Overall Pass%
|
Number of students appeared
|
2022
|
90.07%
|
9,12,620
|
2021
|
100
|
-
|
2020
|
100
|
939829
|
2019
|
95.2
|
937859
|
2018
|
95
|
1001140
How to Check TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 via SMS
- Open the SMS app on your smartphone.
- Type “TN BOARD (REGISTRATION NUMBER) (DATE OF BIRTH)
- Send the SMS to 09282232585
- You will receive the TN SSLC Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile phone.
Credentials Required to Check TN SSLC 10th Result 2023
Students will need their roll number and date of birth (dob) to check Tamil Nadu 10th result 2023
Steps to Download TN SSLC Result 2023 Marks Memo
Follow the steps given below to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC marksheet:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Education at www.dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2: From the homepage, click on the TN SSLC result link 2023
Step 3: Enter the Tamil Nadu Class 10 roll number
Step 4: Download the TN SSLC Result 2023 Marks Memo
9 Lakh + await TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 TODAY
Overall, 9,38,291 students attempted the SSLC exam this year.
- Number of Male students who attempted TN SSLC Exam 2023: 5.01 lakh
- Number of Female students who attempted TN SSLC Exam 2023: 4.75 lakh
TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Websites to Check
As per media reports, TN 10th board exam result 2023 will be announced on 19.05.2023 (Friday) at the Revolution Leader Dr MGR Centenary, in the Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex.
Students can check their results on these websites:
- dge.tn.gov.in
- tnresults.nic.in
- dge1.tn.nic.in
- dge2.tn.nic.in
- apply1.tndge.org
How to Check TN 10th Result 2023
It is expected that close to 9 lakh students appeared in TN SSLC exam 2023. All such students awaiting their TN SSLC Result 2023 can follow the steps given below:
- Step 1: Visit the Tamil Nadu Board official website.
- Step 2: Click on the tnresults.nic.in 10th result 2023
- Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Step 4: Submit the details and wait.
- Step 5: Your TN SSLC mark sheet will be displayed on the screen. Take a screenshot or download it for future reference.
