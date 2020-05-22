TN MRB Recruitment 2020 for 223 Assistant Surgeon (General) Posts: Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu, Medical Services Recruitment Board ( TN MRB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) on temporary basis for Tamil Nadu Medical Service. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment on the official website from 22 May to 29 May 2020.
Notification Details
Notification No. : 02/MRB/2020
Important Dates
- Staring Date of Online Application Submission - 22 May 2020
- Last Date of Online Application Submission - 29 May 2020
- Date of Assistant Surgeon Exam - Tentatively second week of June 2020 (Date of Examination may change due to the Lockdown and other Administrative reasons)
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Vacancy Details
Assistant Surgeon (General) - 223 Posts
- Backlog Vacancies - 75
- No. of Vacancies - 148
Salary:
Level-22 Rs.56100-177500 (Details can be seen in Annexure-6 of this notification)
Eligibility Criteria for TN MRB Assistant Surgeon
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Candidates should possess MBBS Degree or its equivalent qualification awarded by a University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission for the purpose of its grants.
- The courses must have been approved by the Medical Council of India.
Age Limit:
- SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC & DCs, BCs, BCMs (including Ex-Servicemen belonging to these communities)- 57 Years as on 01.07.2020
- Others - 35 Years as on 01.07.2020
- Ex-Servicemen Belonging to “Others” - 48 Years as on 01.07.2020
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of Computer based examination Objective type single paper Exam
How to Apply for Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online for the posts through the MSRB’s Website from from 22 May to 29 May 2020.
Application Fees:
- SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) : Rs. 500/-
- Others: Rs. 1000/-
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment Notification PDF
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Application Link (General)