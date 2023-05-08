TN SSLC Result 2023 Date Announced? Check Tamil Nadu 10th Result Updates Here

TN SSLC Result 2023: DGE TN is expected to announce the class 10th result between May 17 to 19, 2023. Students can download their TN SSLC marks memo online at dge.tn.gov.in. Know latest updates here

TN SSLC Result 2023 Updates: The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu will is expected to announce the class 10th results on May 19, 2023. However, some media reports are claiming that SSLC and Tamil Nadu +1 results will be announced on May 17. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of TN class 10th result.

Students can download their Tamil Nadu SSLC marks memo online at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download TN SSLC results. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 Date

Students can check the expected result date of class 10th:

Events Dates Tamil Nadu 10th Result May 17 to 19, 2023 (Expected) TN SSLC Exm April 6 to 20, 2023

Has TN SSLC Result 2023 Date Announced?

Many media reports state that the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has announced the TN class 10th and 11th result are likely to be released on May 19, 2023. However, the date has not been confirmed by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exam yet.

Last year, TN Board released the TN 10th result 2022 on June 20 at 10 am in a press conference. The official link was activated at 12 noon at tnresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 90.07%.

How to check Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023?

Students can check their SSLC result of Tamil Nadu in online mode through the official website. Go through the steps to know how to download marks memo:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link: SSLC Exam - March 2023 Results

Step 3: A login window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save and download the result

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the table to know the overview of TN class 10th results:

Overview Specifications Exam Name TN SSLC Exams Exam Conducting Authority Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu Official Website tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in Result Date May 17 to 19, 2023 (Expected)

