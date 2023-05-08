TN SSLC Result 2023 Date Announced? Check Tamil Nadu 10th Result Updates Here

TN SSLC Result 2023: DGE TN is expected to announce the class 10th result between May 17 to 19, 2023. Students can download their TN SSLC marks memo online at dge.tn.gov.in. Know latest updates here 

TN SSLC Result 2023 Updates: The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu will is expected to announce the class 10th results on May 19, 2023. However, some media reports are claiming that SSLC and Tamil Nadu +1 results will be announced on May 17. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of TN class 10th result

Students can download their Tamil Nadu SSLC marks memo online at  dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download TN SSLC results. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 Date 

Students can check the expected result date of class 10th: 

Events 

Dates 

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 

May 17 to 19, 2023 (Expected)

TN SSLC Exm 

April 6 to 20, 2023

Has TN SSLC Result 2023 Date Announced?

Many media reports state that the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has announced the TN class 10th and 11th result are likely to be released on May 19, 2023. However, the date has not been confirmed by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exam yet. 

Last year, TN Board released the TN 10th result 2022 on June 20 at 10 am in a press conference. The official link was activated at 12 noon at tnresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 90.07%. 

How to check Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023?

Students can check their SSLC result of Tamil Nadu in online mode through the official website. Go through the steps to know how to download marks memo: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link: SSLC Exam - March 2023 Results
  • Step 3: A login window will open on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth
  • Step 5: The result will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Save and download the result 

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the table to know the overview of TN class 10th results: 

Overview 

Specifications 

Exam Name

TN SSLC Exams

Exam Conducting Authority

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu

Official Website

tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Result Date

May 17 to 19, 2023 (Expected)

