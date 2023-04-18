TN 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Latest News, Toppers List and Updates

TN 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: DGE, Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the SSLC result by the second or third week of May 2023 in online mode. Students can check their result at tnresults.nic.in by using the required login credentials. Get updates here.

TN 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will announce the class 10th results in the second or third week of May online. As per some media reports, it is expected that the Tamil Nadu SSLC result can be declared by May 17, 2023, however, an official update is still awaiting. Students can check their result on the official website: tnresults.nic.in by using their registration number and date of birth. As per the schedule, the TN SSLC exam is being held from April 6 to 20, 2023. Last year, the Tamil Nadu Board result for class 10th was declared on June 20, 2022, at 10 am. A total of 9,12,620 students appeared for the SSLC exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 90.07%.

TN 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

It is expected that like 2022, this time too, the board result will be announced in a press conference. The date and time for Tamil Nadu class 10th will be released soon. Check below the table for complete information:

Events Dates Tamil Nadu 10th exam April 6 to 20, 2023 TN 10th result Second or third week of May, 2023 TN SSLC re-evaluation result June 2023 Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary exams July 2023 TN SSLC Supplementary result July 2023

Official Links To Check TN 10th Result 2023 Online

Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC results once released, students have to visit the official websites to check. They must also keep ready their login credentials - registration number and date of birth ready to check and download TN class 10th marks memo. Check below some alternative websites where students can check their result:

dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

How To Check TN 10th Result 2023 online?

Over 9 to 10 lakh students appear for class 10th exams every year. They can check their result at the official website that has been provided above. Go through the steps to know how to check Tamil Nadu Board 10th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click SSLC exam 2023 result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take a print out and save it for future reference

TN 10th Re-evaluation Result 2023

The board also provided the provision to apply for re-totalling or re-evaluation of result copy, in any student is not satisfied with their marks. After the TN SSLC result is released, the board releases the application form to apply for revaluation. They can apply for it by filling, and submitting the prescribed form. They also need to pay the specified fee for re-evaluation of the answer sheet. In case, the marks are increased, the updated marks memo will be released.

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023

Students who could not pass one or two subjects can apply for Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary examinations. The application form for TN supplementary exams will be provided through student’s respective schools. They will have to pay the prescribed fee for supplementary examination applications. After the application process is done, DGE will conduct supplementary exams in August. The result is expected to be announced in August/September 2023.

Previous Year TN 10th Result Statistics 2023

As per the data released last year, the girl’s and boy’s pass percentage was 94.38% and 85.83%, whereas the overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.38%. A total of 9,12,620 students appeared for the SSLC exam. Check below the table for more details:

Years Overall pass % Girls pass % Boys pass % Students appeared 2022 90.07% 94.38% 85.83% 9,12,620 2021 100% 100% 100% - 2020 100% 100% 100% 939829 2019 95.2% 97% 93.3% 937859 2018 95% 96% 92.5% 1001140 2017 94.4% 96.2% 92.5% 982097 2016 93.6% 96% 91.3% 1011919 2015 92.9% 95.4% 90.5% 1060866

TN 10th Result Toppers List

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to release the SSLC toppers list along with the result. The topper's list will have details about the topper's name, rank, marks, district, and percentage. However, as per some media reports, the board do not release the names of the toppers as it might stress the students. Instead, the state board announces the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage. It will be updated on this page after it is released.

