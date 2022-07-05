TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification: 13000+ Vacancies Notified

Department of School Education is hring 13000+ Temporary Teachers. Candidates can check details here.

TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification: Department of School Education has issued a notice for the recruitment of Temporary Teachers. This is a golden for the students as more than thirteen thousand vacancies are to be filled across the state. The vacancies are available for Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, The Nilgiris, Theni, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhnagar. Candidates can check more details on TN Teacher Recruitment in the notification PDF given below:

TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment Notification Download

TN Temporary Teacher Vacancy Details

Ariyalur - 160

Chengalpattu - 414

Chennai - 40

Coimbatore - 171

Cuddalore - 510

Dharampuri - 511

Dindigul - 89

Erode - 281

Kallakurichi - 1154

Kancheepuram - 198

Kanniyakumari - 63

Karur - 74

Krishnagiri - 1593

Madurari - 56

Mayiladuthurai - 31

Nagapattinam - 466

Namakkal - 100

Perambalur - 42

Pudukkottai - 310

Ramanthapuram - 102

Ranipet - 694

Salem - 366

Sivagangai - 83

Tenkasi - 80

Thanjavur = 311

The Niligiris, - 183

Theni -40

Thoothukkudi - 62

Tiruchirappli - 131

Tirunelveli - 72

Tirupathur - 448

Tiruppur - 343

Tiruvallur - 798

Tirunannamalai - 1748

Tiruvarur - 333

Vellore - 466

Villupuram - 775

Virudhnagar - 33

Eligibility Criteria for TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022

Graduate/PosgraduateThe candidates can check the detailed eligibility in the PDF link

How to Apply for TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can check the details in the PDF link below.