TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification: 13000+ Vacancies Notified

Department of School Education is hring  13000+ Temporary Teachers. Candidates can check details here.

Updated: Jul 5, 2022 17:10 IST
TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022
TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022

TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification:  Department of School Education has issued a notice for the recruitment of Temporary Teachers. This is a golden for the students as more than thirteen thousand vacancies are to be filled across the state.  The vacancies are available for Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, The Nilgiris, Theni, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhnagar. Candidates can check more details on TN Teacher Recruitment in the notification PDF given below:

TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment Notification Download

TN Temporary Teacher Vacancy Details

  • Ariyalur - 160
  • Chengalpattu - 414
  • Chennai - 40
  • Coimbatore - 171
  • Cuddalore - 510
  • Dharampuri - 511
  • Dindigul - 89
  •  Erode - 281
  • Kallakurichi - 1154
  • Kancheepuram - 198
  • Kanniyakumari - 63
  • Karur - 74
  • Krishnagiri - 1593
  • Madurari - 56
  • Mayiladuthurai - 31
  • Nagapattinam - 466
  • Namakkal - 100
  • Perambalur - 42
  • Pudukkottai - 310
  • Ramanthapuram - 102
  • Ranipet - 694
  • Salem - 366
  • Sivagangai - 83
  •  Tenkasi - 80
  • Thanjavur = 311
  • The Niligiris, - 183
  • Theni -40
  • Thoothukkudi - 62
  •  Tiruchirappli - 131
  • Tirunelveli - 72
  • Tirupathur - 448
  • Tiruppur - 343
  • Tiruvallur - 798
  • Tirunannamalai - 1748
  • Tiruvarur - 333
  • Vellore - 466
  • Villupuram - 775
  • Virudhnagar - 33

Eligibility Criteria for TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022

Graduate/PosgraduateThe candidates can check the detailed eligibility in the PDF link

How to Apply for TN Temporary Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can check the details in the PDF link below.

