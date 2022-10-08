TN TET Admit Card 2022 Released @trb.tn.nic.in: Hall Ticket Link Here

TN TET Admit Card 2022: Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) is being conducted from 14 October to 19 October 2022 in two different sessions. Candidates who have registered for TN TET 2022 can now download TN TET Hall Tickets from the website of the Teachers Recruitment Board (trb.tn.nic.in)

The candidates will be required to keying their User ID and Password to download their Admit Card. TN TET Admit Card Link is provided in this article for the candidates. According to the official website, “A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination centre (Venue) in the districts already informed, three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination. Further, it is instructed that candidates are expected to download their admit card–II (Venue) and adhere to the instructions notified thereon.” Hence, those whose exam is scheduled on 14 October can check venue details from 11 October onwards, for those whose exam is on 15 October can check the venue from 12 October and so on.

TN TET Admit Card Download Link

Candidates are advised to reach the centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Latecomers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination. They are also instructed to go through all the conditions on the admit card and follow them without fail. Applications rejected candidates list also hereby released with reasons.

How to Download TN TET Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the website of TN TET Click on the admit card link ‘TAMILNADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST TNTET PAPER-I - 2022 COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION ADMIT CARD ’ Scroll the window and click on ‘Click here to download Admit Card’ CLick on ‘Application Login’ Provide the Details Download TNTET Admit Card

The exam will be conducted in online mode on 14th October, 15th October, 16th October, 17 October, 18 October, and 19 October 2022.