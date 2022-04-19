TN TET Notification 2022: Online Applications Last Date Extended, Apply Now till 26 April

TN TET Notification 2022: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has extended the online application process last date for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022. All those who have yet not submitted their online applications have a chance to apply till 26 April 2022 on the official website – trb.tn.nic.in. Earlier, the last date of application submission was April 13. The TNTET date is yet to be announced by the TRB Tamil Nadu. Candidates are advised to check details like the application process, eligibility, application form, and other details here.

How to apply for TN TET 2022?

Candidates can follow the easy steps given below while submitting the TNTET online application form 2022. The candidates are advised to submit applications latest by 26 April 2022.

Visit the official website of trb.tn.nic.in. Click on the application link. Enter your details like personal information, teaching subject, centre etc. Upload Photo, Signature, Submit application fee and application form. The TN TET 2022 application form will be opened. Download TN TET 2022 Application Form and save it for future reference.

Tamil Nadu TET Application Fees

Category Application Fees General Rs. 500/- SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability Rs. 250/-

Tamil Nadu TET Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TNTET Paper-I (for classes I-V): Candidates who have passed Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education are eligible to apply. or Higher Secondary (or it’s equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Or Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). Or Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- a year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

TNTET Paper-II (for classes VI-VIII): Candidates who have passed Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) are eligible to apply. Candidates can check the details in the notification hyperlinked below for more details.

Tamil Nadu TET Age Limit - Minimum 18 Years

Tamil Nadu TET Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test based on papers 1 & 2. Paper I is to test the teaching aptitude of classes 1 to 5, Paper II is for classes 6 to 8.