TN TRB Answer Key 2022 (Out) @trb.tn.nic.in, Submit Your Objection Upto 13 April

TN TRB Answer Key 2022: TN TRB or Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has released the answer key, for all subjects along with the master question paper in PDF Format, for the online exam held for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Director Grade-I / Computer Instructor Grade-I at its official website (trb.tn.nic.in). We have provided TN TRB Answer Key Link for reference.

TN TRB Answer Key Objection

The candidates can also submit their objections/representations, if any, against the published key through online mode in the given format (available in the TRB Website) within the stipulated time i.e. from 09 April 2022 from 06.00 PM to 13 April 2022 up to 5.30 PM. TN TRB Objection Link is given below. The candidates are required to Login using the basic information and provide the OTP sent to the registered mobile number. Afterward, read the Instructions and accept the declaration. Then, click to view Master Question Paper and Raise the objection in the given fields. They are also required to upload the supporting document and submit it.

As per the official website - "The candidates are instructed to submit their objections or representations regarding the key against master question paper only (i.e., Question Number and options) published in the TRB website. For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides, correspondence course materials and non-standard reference books will not be entertained by TRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained, same representations without evidence will not be entertained and these will be summarily rejected. It is also informed that the subject Experts opinion is the final."

How to Download TN TRB Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of TN TRB - trb.tn.nic.in Click on ‘Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 - 2021 - Release of candidates Question Paper with their Responses, Master Question Paper with Tentative Key Answers and Objection Tracker’ Scroll Download and click on ‘Click here for Response Sheet / View Answer Sheet’ It will redirect you to a new page -https://trbpgctviewqp.onlineapplicationform.org/ObjectionTrackerPortalWeb/loginPage.jsp Enter Registration Number, Select Date of Birth, Select Date of Exam, Select Batch, Enter the Captcha letters Now, Click Submit Read the instructions and Select “Click here to view attempted Question Paper"

TN TRB Computer Based Exam was conducted from 12 February 2022 to 20 February 2022 in 16 Sessions. As per officials, a total of 2,13,859 Candidates appeared for the Examination in 17 subjects. Now the Board released the candidates' Question Paper with their Responses.

TN TRB Result 2022 shall be prepared on the basis of the objections.

TN TRB Answer Key Notice PDF