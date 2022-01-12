TN TRB BEO CV Dates 2022 Out for Block Educational Officer Post @trb.tn.nic.in, Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the document verification schedule for the Block Educational Officer post on its official website -trb.tn.nic.in. Check details here.

TN TRB BEO CV Dates 2022: Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the document verification schedule for the Block Educational Officer post against notification No. 13/2019, dated 27.11.2019. All such candidates who have qualified in the Computer Based Examination for the Direct Recruitment for the post of Block Educational Officer can check the TN TRB BEO CV Dates 2022 available on the official website of TN TRB-trb.tn.nic.in.

You can download the TN TRB BEO CV Dates 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TN TRB BEO CV Dates 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) trb.tn.nic.in. Click on the ‘Direct Recruitment for the post of Block Educational Officer in Elementary Education department for the year 2018-2019’ flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of TN TRB BEO CV Dates 2022 in a new window. Download TN TRB BEO CV Dates 2022 and save it for future reference.

Alliteratively you can download directly the TN TRB BEO CV Dates 2022 from the link give below.

As per the short notice released, Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will conduct the Certificate Verification for the qualified candidates on 19-20 January 2022.

The details of venue, time and the documents required to be submitted by the Candidates during Certificate Verification will be intimated to the Candidates by way of e-mail/SMS to the registered e-mail and phone number which are submitted by the Candidate at the time of online registration.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring the bring and submit the Original Documents/Evidences (with 2 set of self-attested Photo copies) as mentioned in the notification.