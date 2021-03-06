TNPSC CESE 2021 Notification Released for 537 Vacancies, Apply Online for Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Exam@tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC CESE 2021 Notification out @tnpsc.gov.in for 537 Junior Draughting Officer, Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Engineer. Check application form, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
TNPSC CESE 2021 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Exam. The candidates who are willing to appear for TNPSC CSE 2021 this year, can now apply online at @tnpsc.gov.in. The applications can be submitted till 4 April 2021.
Around 537 vacancies will be recruited for Junior Draughting Officer, Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Engineer. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced on the Commission’s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through the counselling method.
Advertisement No.581 577
Notification No.06/2021
Important Dates:
- Date of Notification: 5 March 2021
- Online Application Last Date: 04 April 2021
- Paper – I (Subject Paper): 06 June 2021 F.N.
- Paper-II (General Studies): 06 June 2021 F.N.
TNPSC CSE 2021 Vacancy Details
Junior Draughting Officer - 177 + 6
Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department (Post Code No. 3120) - 346 Posts
Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department (Post Code No.1853) - 1 Post
Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department - 5 Posts
TNPSC CSE 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Draughting Officer - Diploma in Civil Engineering or its equivalent from any University.
- Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department (Post Code No. 3120) - Diploma in Civil Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Director-General of Employment and Training, Government of India or by the All India Council for Technical Education; or Diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu or its equivalent.
- Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department (Post Code No.1853) - Must possess Minimum General Educational Qualification and must possess a Diploma in Handloom Technology obtained from the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Salem or Varanasi or from any other recognised Institute of Handloom Technology.
- Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department -Must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering.
TNPSC CSE 2021 Age Limit
- Junior Draughting Officer - 30 years
- Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department (Post Code No. 3120) - 30 years
- Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department (Post Code No.1853) - 30 years
- Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department -30 years
(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download TNPSC CSE 2021Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Exam
How to apply for TNPSC CSE 2021 Recruitment
Interested candidates can apply online for TNPSC CSE 2021 Recruitment on or before 4 April 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.
TNPSC CSE 2021 Recruitment Application Fee
- Registration Fee: Rs. 150/-
- Exam Fee: Rs. 100/-