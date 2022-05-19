Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive Officer Post @tnpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

TNPSC has invited online application for the 42 Executive Officer  post on its official website. Check TNPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: May 19, 2022 13:47 IST
Modified On: May 19, 2022 13:51 IST
TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment 2022
TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment 2022

TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification : Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Executive Officer posts. A total of 42 vacancies have been notified for Executive Officer, Grade-III post included in Group-VII-B Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 17 June 2022. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Arts Or Science or Commerce of any recognized University can apply for these posts. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.


Notification Details for TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment Notification 2022: 
Advertisement No. 616
Notification No. 12/2022

Important Dates for TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment Notification 2022:  
Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 June 2022
Date for Written Examination:10 September 2022

Vacancy Details for TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment Notification 2022:  
 Executive Officer, Grade-III-42

Eligibility Criteria for TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment Notification 2022:  
Educational Qualification:
Must possess a degree in Arts Or Science or Commerce of any University recognized by the University Grants Commission.
Age Limit ( as on 01.07.2022) for TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment Notification 2022:  
Minimum: 25 Years
Check the notification link for details in relaxation. 

TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment Notification 2022: PDF 

How to Apply for TNPSC Executive Officer Recruitment Notification 2022:  
Interested and eligible candidates can apply only through online mode in the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before 17 June 2022.

