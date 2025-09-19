TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Releasing Soon at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trend Here

AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
By Manish Kumar
Sep 19, 2025

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Date:The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is expected to release the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 soon on its official website.  A total of 3,935 various including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard are to be filled. A total of 11.48 Lakh candidates participated in the written exam across the state which was held on July 12, 2025. Check details here.  

Check all details about TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is expected to release the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. A total of 3,935 various posts are to be filled including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard. A total of 11.48 Lakh candidates participated in the written exam across the state which was held on July 12, 2025.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam are eagerly anticipating the release of the examination results. All those candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for the next round which is Certificate Verification followed by Counselling round.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Download 

The Commission had conducted the Group 4 examination, a single-stage round across the state. Candidates who appear in the exam will be able to download the result pdf through the official website of TNPSC. You can download the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 directly through the link given below-

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025  Download Link 

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Highlights 

As per reports, a total of 3,935 various including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard are to be filled.Total 11.48 Lakh candidates participated in the written exam across the state which was held on July 12, 2025. Check details here. Check the table below for TNPSC group 4 Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Features

Details

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Exam Name 

Group 4 Posts 

Name of posts 

Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard 

Number of posts

3935

Resuls status

Soon

Result Date

September 2025 (Expected)

Selection Procedure

Written examination/Certificate Verification/Counselling

Official Website

tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Date & Time

As per media reports, generally the Commission used to announce the TNPSC Group 4 result within five months of the written exam conducted. However there is not any official announcement available on the official website, it is expected that the result will be announced in the month of September. Now all the candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to regularly visit the official website.

How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 ?

You can download the result after following the steps given below,

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at - https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link TNPSC Group 4 result and click on it on the home page.
Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Candidates will get the required  result pdf in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.



