TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Releasing Soon at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trend Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is expected to release the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. A total of 3,935 various posts are to be filled including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard. A total of 11.48 Lakh candidates participated in the written exam across the state which was held on July 12, 2025.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam are eagerly anticipating the release of the examination results. All those candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for the next round which is Certificate Verification followed by Counselling round.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Download

The Commission had conducted the Group 4 examination, a single-stage round across the state. Candidates who appear in the exam will be able to download the result pdf through the official website of TNPSC. You can download the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 directly through the link given below-