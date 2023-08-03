TNPSC Group-I Mains Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group-I Mains Admit Card 2023 Out : Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services) on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link, exam pattern and others.

TNPSC Group-I Mains Admit Card 2023 OUT: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services) – main written examination on its official website. The main written examination for the Group-I posts is scheduled to be held from August 10-13, 2023. All those candidates who have qualified in the Group I prelims exam can download their admit card from the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates qualified for the mains exam round for these posts can download their admit card directly through the link given below.

The Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services) – main written examination aims to select candidates for various posts in Group 1 services including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, District Employment Officer and others.

You can download the admit card after following the steps given below.

How To Download TNPSC Group-I Mains Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the Home page go to the Hall Ticket Download section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- one time registration and dashboard on the home page.

Step 4: On the page opened fill details login credentials.

Step 5: Download and save your admit card for future reference.

TNPSC Group-I Mains Exam 2023: Pattern

Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services) – main written examination will be held in descriptive mode and the questions on General Studies for Preliminary and Main Written Examination will be available in both-Tamil and English.

Under the mains exam syllabus released earlier, Paper-I Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Standard) (Descriptive Type) will be held for a duration of 3 Hours and maximum marks will be 100.

The General Studies (Degree Standard) (Descriptive type) will consist of Paper-II/III/IV and the maximum marks for this section will be 255.

It is noted that selection for Group I posts will be made in three successive stages including Preliminary Examination/Main Examination followed by Interview round.

Download TNPSC Group-I Mains Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for Group I posts can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link. You can get the admit card download link on the home page of the official website. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.