TNPSC Hall Ticket 2021 for AO AAO AHO Released @tnpsc.gov.in, Download Here

TNPSC AO Hall Ticket 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card/hall ticket of the written exam for the post of Assistant Officer (AAO), Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO) and Assistant Horticultural Officer (AHO). Candidates can download TNPSC AO Hall Ticket, TNPSC AAO Hall Ticket and TNPSC AHO Hall Ticket from the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC AO Hall Ticket Link is given below. The candidates can download TNPSC Admit Card, directly, from the link given below:

TNPSC AO Hall Ticket Link 1

TNPSC AO Hall Ticket Link 2

TNPSC AO Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 April 2021 while TNPSC AAO and AHO Exam will be held on 17 April 2021 as follow:

Paper No. of Questions Marks Time Paper –I (Subject Paper) Degree/Diploma Standard 200 300 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M Paper - II (General Studies) 100 (General studies (Degree standard) – 75 questions and

Aptitude and mental ability test

(SSLC standard) - 25 questions 200 03.00P.M. to 05.00 P.M. Total 300 500

How to Download TNPSC Hall Ticket for AO, AAO and AHO Posts ?

Go to official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘Hall Ticket’ Tab, given at the left corner of the homepage It will redirect you to a new page (tnpscexams.in) where you are required to click on ‘Notification’ Scroll Download and advertisement name ‘AGRICULTURAL OFFICER(EXTENSION) INCLUDED IN THE TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SERVICE’ or ‘ASSISTANT AGRICULTURAL OFFICER IN TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SUBORDINATE SERVICE AND ASSISTANT HORTICULTURE OFFICER IN TAMIL NADU HORTICULTURE SUBORDINATE SERVICE’ Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ given under 'Activity' Download TNPSC Admit Card

TNPSC AO Selection Process

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for Oral Test in the shape of an interview. Final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in written examination and oral test taken together.

TNPSC AAO AO Selection Process

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.