TNPSC Provisional Result 2023 Declared For Field Surveyor And Draftsman Post: Check List of Qualified Candidates

TNPSC Provisional Result 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Field Surveyor and Draftsman on its official website. Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam conducted on 06 November 2022, Commission has uploaded the list of qualified applicants for document verification round for the above posts. You can download the TNPSC Provisional Result 2023 for Field Surveyor and Draftsman posts available on the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

However, the TNPSC Provisional Result 2023 can also be downloaded from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Provisional Result 2023





Candidates who have been provisionally selected for the Field Surveyor and Draftsman posts should note that the onscreen certificate verification will be done based on the documents already uploaded by them at the time of submission of online application.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the onscreen certificate verification are advised to watch constantly the Commission’s website regarding place, date and time of Physical Certificate Verification round for the above post.

TNPSC Field Surveyor and Draftsman Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Name of Post Field Surveyor and Draftsman Department Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service Notification No. 18/2022 Number of Posts (Total) 1089 Salary Rs.19500- 71900/- (Level-8)







Candidates appeared in the Field Surveyor and Draftsman posts can download the provisional result from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: TNPSC Provisional Result 2023