TNPSC Recruitment 2022 For Sub-Inspector of Fisheries at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility And How to Apply

TNPSC has invited online application for the 24 Sub-Inspector of Fisheries post on its official website. Check TNPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNPSC Sub-Inspector of Fisheries Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published a notification for the 24 post of Sub-Inspector of Fisheries in Tamil Nadu Fisheries Subordinate Service. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 11 November 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for TNPSC Sub-Inspector of Fisheries Recruitment 2022.

Selection for the post will be done on the marks obtained by the candidates in the CBT examination followed by certificate verification for the qualified candidates. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be called for final selection through counselling method.

Notification Details TNPSC Sub-Inspector of Fisheries Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No. 635

Notification No. 29/2022

Important Date TNPSC Sub-Inspector of Fisheries Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application:11 November 2022

Application Correction Window Period: 16 to 18 November 2022

Date of examination (Computer Based Test):07 February 2023



Vacancy Details TNPSC Sub-Inspector of Fisheries Recruitment 2022:

Sub-Inspector of Fisheries-24

Eligibility Criteria TNPSC Sub-Inspector of Fisheries Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Diploma in Fisheries Technology and Navigation awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu. Or

Science Degree with Zoology as main subject. Or

Degree of Bachelor of Fisheries Science.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the Sub-Inspector of Fisheries post.

Scale of pay TNPSC Sub-Inspector of Fisheries Recruitment 2022:

Rs.35900-113500/-(Level-13)

Click Here-TNPSC Sub-Inspector of Fisheries Recruitment 2022 PDF

How To Apply TNPSC Sub-Inspector of Fisheries Recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website -websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in and select the name of the post for which the applicant wishes to apply. You can apply online for the post after following the guidelines available on the notification. Last date for submission of online application is 11 November 2022.