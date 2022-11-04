TNPSC Hall Ticket 2022 (Released) For Vocational Counsellor Post, Check Download Link

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Admit Card for the post of Vocational Counsellor and others on its official website- https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

TNPSC Vocational Counsellor Admit Card 2022 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Vocational Counsellor in Medical Education Department included in the Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service and Community Officer in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board included in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Community Development Service Education Department. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above post can download the their Admit Card from the official website- https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. Although you can download the TNPSC Vocational Counsellor Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Vocational Counsellor Admit Card 2022





It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the CBT examination for the posts of Vocational Counsellor in Medical Education Department included in the Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service and Community Officer in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board included in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Community

Development Service on 12/13 November 2022.

The Hall Ticket for the admitted candidates is available on the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. You can download the Hall Ticket through one time Registration (OTR) by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth to the link available on the home page.

You can download the TNPSC Vocational Counsellor Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: TNPSC Vocational Counsellor Admit Card 2022