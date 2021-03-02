TNTET 2021 Exam Date out @trb.tn.nic.in: Check Exam Schedule Details

TNTET Exam Schedule 2021 released at trb.tn.nic.in by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu. As per the Tentative Annual Planner of the year 2021, the TNTET 2021 Notification PDF was released on 26th February 2021. TNTET exam will be held on 27th August 2021. Interested Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria laid down by the TRB will be able to apply online from March 31st. Check below the complete details of the TNTET Exam 2021 and TNTET 2021 Exam Schedule.

Also Check: TET 2021 Exams List for Various State TET exams

TNTET 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Release of TNTET 2021 Notification PDF February 26, 2021 Start of TNTET Registration 2021 March 31, 2021 Release of TNTET Admit Card 2021 April 21, 2021 TNTET 2021 Exam Date (Paper I) August 27, 2021 TNTET 2021 Exam Date (Paper II) To be announced

TNTET Exam Schedule 2021

- TNTET 2021 exam will be conducted on 27th August in written mode

- The exam will be of total 150 marks for Paper 1 & Paper 2 each

- 150 MCQs will be asked in both papers from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, Environmental Studies/Social Studies

- There will be no penalty for wrong answer.

Important Details of TNTET Exam

- Candidates of General Category who manage to obtain 60% marks the TNTET Paper 1 or 2 or both will be issued with the TNTET Certificate.

- BC/BC(M)/MBC/DNC/SC/ ST/PwD category candidates need to obtain 55% marks to get the TNTET Pass Certificate.

- TNTET Certificate is valid for 7 years

- Passing TNTET exam merely means gaining eligibility to apply for Tamil Nadu teaching jobs. It does not confirm your appointment as a teacher.











