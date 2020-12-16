TNUSRB Preliminary Key 2020 for Constable/Jail Warder Posts Released @tnusrbonline.org, Raise Objections till Dec 23

TNUSRB Preliminary Key 2020: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the Preliminary Key for the post of Constable/Fireman/Jail Warders exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the TNUSRB Constable/Fireman/Jail Warder written exam can check the preliminary key available on the official website of TNUSRB.i.e. -tnusrbonline.org.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has uploaded the Preliminary Key for Constable/Fireman/Jail Warder Grade II Police Common Recruitment test. Board has released the Preliminary Key for all the Question Booklet Series including A/B/C/D.

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for post of Constable/Fireman/Jail Warder exam posts can check their answer with the preliminary key available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise dispute/objection in Questions / Answers, if any with documentary proof. They will have to send their objections by post to Inspector General of Police / Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Egmore, Chennai-8, on or before 23 December 2020.

You can check the details in this regards with the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TNUSRB Preliminary Key 2020 for Constable/Fireman/Jail Warder Posts





How to Download: TNUSRB Preliminary Key 2020 for Constable/Fireman/Jail Warder Posts