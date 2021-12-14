Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -14 December 2021: Various Jobs Released by Organizations Like Indian Coast Guard, SER, BSNL and Others

The leading Government Organizations of the Country including Indian Coast Guard, SER and others have released various Government Jobs notification today iunder Today’s Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day on 14 December 2021. Check details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -14 December 2021: If you are preparing for government jobs then you have golden chance to apply for various posts released today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -14 December 2021.

Leading amortizations of the country including Indian Coast Guard , Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), South Eastern Railway, Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission and others have released these jobs for you.

You have opportunity to apply for these posts including Assistant Sub Inspector, Junior Engineer, Diploma Apprentice, Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Driver and much more.

Aspirants can go through the list of the latest government jobs given below and apply to the posts without delay. Along with this, candidates can get detailed information related to the notification by clicking on the provided hyperlink. Let’s have a look.



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Maharashtra (MH) Telecom Circle has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of apprenticeship training under the Apprentices posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 29 December 2021.

BSNL Recruitment 2021 for Diploma Apprentice Posts

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released a latest notification for the post of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper Grade II,, Spray Painter, Motor Transport Mechanic, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) and Unskilled Labourer under General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-gazetted, Non-ministerial category on its official website - indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard ICG Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts



Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) vacancies in Odisha Police. Interested candidates can apply online till 2 January 2022. The direct link to the online applications can be accessed by scrolling down.

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 for 144 Vacancies



South Eastern Railway (SER) is hiring online applications for recruitment to the post of Goods Guard category against the General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE). The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through online mode at rrcser.co.in on or before 23 December 2021.

SER Goods Guard Recruitment 2021 for 520 Vacancies



UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is conducting recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates with requisite qualification are invited to apply online from 15 December 2021 and the last date for submit application is 28 January 2022.

UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022 for JE Posts