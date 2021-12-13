Indian Coast Guard ICG Recruitment 2022 Group C Notification Out @indiancoastguard.gov.in, Apply for MTS, Fireman & Other

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is hiring 96 Group C Posts through Direct Recruitment in various sub offices under ICG West Region, Mumbai for the year 2022. Check Post Details, Vacancy, Important Dates, Qualification and Salary Here,

Indian Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released a latest notification for the post of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper Grade II,, Spray Painter, Motor Transport Mechanic, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) and Unskilled Labourer under General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-gazetted, Non-ministerial category on its official website - indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Candidates possesses required qualification can submit their application through offline mode on or before 31 January 2022. A total of 96 vacancies are available through Direct Recruitment in various sub offices under ICG West Region, Mumbai.



Important Dates

Last date for submission of offline application: 31 January 2022

Indian Coast Guard Group C Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 96

Engine Driver (Group C) - 05

Sarang Lascar (Group C) - 02

Fire Engine Driver (Group C) - 05

Fireman (Group C) - 53

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) (Group C) - 11

Motor Transport Fitter (Group C) - 05

Store Keeper Grade II (Group C) - 03

Spray Painter (Group C) - 01

Motor Transport Mechanic (Group C) - 01

Lascar (Group C)- 05

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) (Group C) - 03

Unskilled Labourer (Group C) - 01

ICG Group C Salary:

Engine Driver (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+2400

Sarang Lascar (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200 + 2400

Fire Engine Driver (Group C) - Rs.5200+20200+2000

Fireman (Group C) - Rs.5200+20200+1900

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Motor Transport Fitter (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Store Keeper Grade II (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Spray Painter (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Motor Transport Mechanic (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Lascar (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1800

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1800

Unskilled Labourer (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1800

ICG Group C Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Engine Driver - 10th passed. Certificate of competency as Engine Driver from a recognized Govt. Institute or equivalent

Sarang Lascar - 10th passed and Certificate of competency as Sarang

Fire Engine Driver - 10th passed with Possessing Heavy Vehicle driving license with 3 years experience of driving heavy vehicles in any of private or Government Organisation/Institute

Fireman -10th passed and should be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10th passed and Must posses valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. Should have at least two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Knowledge of motor mechanism

Motor Transport Fitter - 10th pr equivalent and 2 years experience in automobile workshop

Store Keeper Grade II - 12th passed and 1 year's experience in handling stores

Spray Painter - 10th passed with ITI

Motor Transport Mechanic - 10th or equivalent and 2 years experience in automobile workshop

Lascar - 10th passed with 3 years experience in service on Boat

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) - 10th passed and 2 years experience as office attendant

Unskilled Labourer - 10th passed or ITI

ICG Group C Age Limit:

Engine Driver - 18-30 years

Sarang Lascar - 18-30 years

Fire Engine Driver- 18-30 years

Fireman - 18-27 years

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) -18-27 years

Motor Transport Fitter - 18-25 years

Store Keeper Grade II - 18-25 years

Spray Painter - 18-25 years

Motor Transport Mechanic - 18-25 years

Lascar - 18-30 years

MTS - 18-27 years

Unskilled Labourer - 18-27 years

Selection Criteria for ICG Group C Posts

Candidates will be called for written examination and Trade / Skill Test.

How to apply for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to send their application by ordinary post only to:

For the posts in units at Mumbai & Murud Janjira : The Commander, No.2 Coast Guard District Headquarters, Worli Sea Face P.O., Worli Colony, Mumbai-400 030 For the posts at Ratnagiri : The Commanding Officer, CGAS Ratnagiri, C/o ICGS Ratnagiri, Airport Building, MIDC Area, Ratnagiri District - 415 639, MAHARASHTRA. For posts in units at Kochi : The Commander, No.4 Coast Guard District (Kerala & Mahe) Kelvatthy Fort, Fort Kochi - 682 001 For posts in units at Goa : The Commander, No.11 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Goa), 4th floor, MPT Old Admin Bldg., Mormugao Harbour, Goa-403 803 For posts in units at Kavaratti : The Commander, No.12 Coast Guard District (Kavaratti), Kavaratti Island, UT of Lakshadweep - 682555 For the posts at Daman : The Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Air Station Daman, Nani Daman, Daman – 396210

ICG Group C 2022 Notice