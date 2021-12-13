Indian Coast Guard ICG Recruitment 2022 Group C Notification Out @indiancoastguard.gov.in, Apply for MTS, Fireman & Other

Indian Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released a latest notification for the post of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper Grade II,, Spray Painter, Motor Transport Mechanic, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) and Unskilled Labourer under General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-gazetted, Non-ministerial category on its official website - indiancoastguard.gov.in.
Candidates possesses required qualification can submit their application through offline mode on or before 31 January 2022. A total of 96 vacancies are available through Direct Recruitment in various sub offices under ICG West Region, Mumbai.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of offline application: 31 January 2022
Indian Coast Guard Group C Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 96
- Engine Driver (Group C) - 05
- Sarang Lascar (Group C) - 02
- Fire Engine Driver (Group C) - 05
- Fireman (Group C) - 53
- Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) (Group C) - 11
- Motor Transport Fitter (Group C) - 05
- Store Keeper Grade II (Group C) - 03
- Spray Painter (Group C) - 01
- Motor Transport Mechanic (Group C) - 01
- Lascar (Group C)- 05
- Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) (Group C) - 03
- Unskilled Labourer (Group C) - 01
ICG Group C Salary:
- Engine Driver (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+2400
- Sarang Lascar (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200 + 2400
- Fire Engine Driver (Group C) - Rs.5200+20200+2000
- Fireman (Group C) - Rs.5200+20200+1900
- Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900
- Motor Transport Fitter (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900
- Store Keeper Grade II (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900
- Spray Painter (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900
- Motor Transport Mechanic (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900
- Lascar (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1800
- Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1800
- Unskilled Labourer (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1800
ICG Group C Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Engine Driver - 10th passed. Certificate of competency as Engine Driver from a recognized Govt. Institute or equivalent
- Sarang Lascar - 10th passed and Certificate of competency as Sarang
- Fire Engine Driver - 10th passed with Possessing Heavy Vehicle driving license with 3 years experience of driving heavy vehicles in any of private or Government Organisation/Institute
- Fireman -10th passed and should be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties
- Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10th passed and Must posses valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. Should have at least two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Knowledge of motor mechanism
- Motor Transport Fitter - 10th pr equivalent and 2 years experience in automobile workshop
- Store Keeper Grade II - 12th passed and 1 year's experience in handling stores
- Spray Painter - 10th passed with ITI
- Motor Transport Mechanic - 10th or equivalent and 2 years experience in automobile workshop
- Lascar - 10th passed with 3 years experience in service on Boat
- Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) - 10th passed and 2 years experience as office attendant
- Unskilled Labourer - 10th passed or ITI
ICG Group C Age Limit:
- Engine Driver - 18-30 years
- Sarang Lascar - 18-30 years
- Fire Engine Driver- 18-30 years
- Fireman - 18-27 years
- Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) -18-27 years
- Motor Transport Fitter - 18-25 years
- Store Keeper Grade II - 18-25 years
- Spray Painter - 18-25 years
- Motor Transport Mechanic - 18-25 years
- Lascar - 18-30 years
- MTS - 18-27 years
- Unskilled Labourer - 18-27 years
Selection Criteria for ICG Group C Posts
Candidates will be called for written examination and Trade / Skill Test.
How to apply for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates are required to send their application by ordinary post only to:
- For the posts in units at Mumbai & Murud Janjira : The Commander, No.2 Coast Guard District Headquarters, Worli Sea Face P.O., Worli Colony, Mumbai-400 030
- For the posts at Ratnagiri : The Commanding Officer, CGAS Ratnagiri, C/o ICGS Ratnagiri, Airport Building, MIDC Area, Ratnagiri District - 415 639, MAHARASHTRA.
- For posts in units at Kochi : The Commander, No.4 Coast Guard District (Kerala & Mahe) Kelvatthy Fort, Fort Kochi - 682 001
- For posts in units at Goa : The Commander, No.11 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Goa), 4th floor, MPT Old Admin Bldg., Mormugao Harbour, Goa-403 803
- For posts in units at Kavaratti : The Commander, No.12 Coast Guard District (Kavaratti), Kavaratti Island, UT of Lakshadweep - 682555
- For the posts at Daman : The Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Air Station Daman, Nani Daman, Daman – 396210