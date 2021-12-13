Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 144 Vacancies, Apply Online @odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Notification released for 144 vacancies. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) vacancies in Odisha Police. Interested candidates can apply online from today onwards. i.e. 13 December 2021 to 2 January 2022.

A total of 144 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) will be recruited. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 13 December 2021

Last date of submission of online application: 2 January 2022

Tentative dates of Computer Based Recruitment Test: Proposed to be held during February-2022

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) - 144 Posts

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The Candidates must have passed B.Sc/ B.Tech (Relevant Engg & Other Discipline).

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 25 years

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages.

Stages of the Examination Paper Marks/Time Type of Test Remark Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) Paper–I: General English and Odia language(quali fying) 100 marks / 90 minutes Questions will be of objective type with MCQ type. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark. There will be negative marking @ 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted if any question is left un attempted. There shall be one paper in General English and Odia Language which will be qualifying in nature. The candidates have to secure at least 50% marks for qualifying for same paper. The Board shall prepare a list of candidates equal to three times the vacancies advertised for appearing in the Computer Skill Test and Physical Efficiency Test from the candidates who have qualified in General English & Odia Language based on the combines marks secured by them in (Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Test) and (Computer Test). Paper-II: Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Test 100 marks / 90 minutes Paper –III Computer Test 100 marks / 90 minutes Computer Skill Test (Practical) 50 marks / 60 minutes Practical The minimum cut off in Computer Skill Test mark is 20. Candidates securing minimum 20 Marks in the Computer Skill Test will qualify in the Computer Skill Test. Physical Efficiency Test Qualifying in nature

How to apply for Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 2 January 2022.

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Application Fee