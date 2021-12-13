Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 144 Vacancies, Apply Online @odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Notification released for 144 vacancies. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 11:36 IST
Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021
Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) vacancies in Odisha Police. Interested candidates can apply online from today onwards. i.e. 13 December 2021 to 2 January 2022.

A total of 144 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) will be recruited. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 13 December 2021
  • Last date of submission of online application: 2 January 2022
  • Tentative dates of Computer Based Recruitment Test: Proposed to be held during February-2022

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) - 144 Posts

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The Candidates must have passed B.Sc/ B.Tech (Relevant Engg & Other Discipline).

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021  Age Limit - 21 to 25 years

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages.

Stages of the Examination

Paper

Marks/Time

Type of Test

Remark

Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT)

Paper–I: General English and Odia language(quali fying)

100 marks / 90 minutes

Questions will be

of objective type

with MCQ type.

Each correct

answer will carry 1

mark. There will

be negative

marking @ 0.25

marks for each

wrong answer. No

marks will be

awarded or

deducted if any

question is left un

attempted.

There shall be one paper in

General English and Odia

Language which will be

qualifying in nature. The

candidates have to secure at

least 50% marks for qualifying

for same paper. The Board shall

prepare a list of candidates

equal to three times the

vacancies advertised for

appearing in the Computer Skill

Test and Physical Efficiency Test

from the candidates who have

qualified in General English &

Odia Language based on the

combines marks secured by

them in (Quantitative Aptitude

and Reasoning Test) and

(Computer Test).

Paper-II: Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Test

100 marks / 90 minutes

 

 

Paper –III Computer Test

100 marks / 90 minutes

 

 

Computer Skill Test (Practical)

 

50 marks / 60 minutes

Practical

The minimum cut off in Computer Skill Test mark is 20. Candidates securing minimum 20 Marks in the Computer Skill Test will qualify in the Computer Skill Test.

Physical Efficiency Test

 

Qualifying in nature

 

 

How to apply for Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 2 January 2022.

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • SC/ST - exempted
  • All others - Rs. 335/-

 

FAQ

How to apply for Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 2 January 2022.

What is the qualification required for Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021?

The Candidates must have passed B.Sc/ B.Tech (Relevant Engg & Other Discipline).

What is the last date of online application submission for Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021?

2 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021?

144.

What is the starting date for submission of the online application for Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021?

13 December 2021.

Job Summary
NotificationOdisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 144 Vacancies, Apply Online @odishapolice.gov.in
Notification Date13 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission2 Jan, 2022
CityBhubaneshwar
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Organization Odisha Police
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
