Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 144 Vacancies, Apply Online @odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) vacancies in Odisha Police. Interested candidates can apply online from today onwards. i.e. 13 December 2021 to 2 January 2022.
A total of 144 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) will be recruited. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 13 December 2021
- Last date of submission of online application: 2 January 2022
- Tentative dates of Computer Based Recruitment Test: Proposed to be held during February-2022
Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication) - 144 Posts
Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The Candidates must have passed B.Sc/ B.Tech (Relevant Engg & Other Discipline).
Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 25 years
Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages.
|
Stages of the Examination
|
Paper
|
Marks/Time
|
Type of Test
|
Remark
|
Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT)
|
Paper–I: General English and Odia language(quali fying)
|
100 marks / 90 minutes
|
Questions will be
of objective type
with MCQ type.
Each correct
answer will carry 1
mark. There will
be negative
marking @ 0.25
marks for each
wrong answer. No
marks will be
awarded or
deducted if any
question is left un
attempted.
|
There shall be one paper in
General English and Odia
Language which will be
qualifying in nature. The
candidates have to secure at
least 50% marks for qualifying
for same paper. The Board shall
prepare a list of candidates
equal to three times the
vacancies advertised for
appearing in the Computer Skill
Test and Physical Efficiency Test
from the candidates who have
qualified in General English &
Odia Language based on the
combines marks secured by
them in (Quantitative Aptitude
and Reasoning Test) and
(Computer Test).
|
Paper-II: Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Test
|
100 marks / 90 minutes
|
|
|
Paper –III Computer Test
|
100 marks / 90 minutes
|
|
|
Computer Skill Test (Practical)
|
|
50 marks / 60 minutes
|
Practical
|
The minimum cut off in Computer Skill Test mark is 20. Candidates securing minimum 20 Marks in the Computer Skill Test will qualify in the Computer Skill Test.
|
Physical Efficiency Test
|
|
Qualifying in nature
|
|
How to apply for Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 2 January 2022.
Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- SC/ST - exempted
- All others - Rs. 335/-