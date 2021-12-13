UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply @sssc.uk.gov.in from 15 Dec 2021, Salary Upto 1 Lakh

Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring 65 Junior Engineer. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Here.

UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is conducting recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates with requisite qualification are invited to apply online from 15 December 2021 and the last date for submit application is 28 January 2022.

A total of 65 vacancies are available for various departments in the state such as UJVN Ltd, Power Transmission Dept, Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Jal Vidhut Nigam. Candidates can check details on UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of UKSSSC JE Online Application - 15 December 2021

Last Date of UKSSSC JE Online Application - 28 January 2022

UKSSSC JE Online Application Fee Last Date - 30 January 2022

UKSSSC JE Exam Date - tentatively in June 2022

Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 65

Post Name General OBC EWS SC ST Total JE Civil UJVN Ltd 11 07 02 04 01 25 JE Civil, Power Transmission Dept 0 03 0 01 01 05 JE Electrical / Mechanical, (Renewable Energy Development Agency) 04 02 02 02 0 10 JE Electrical, Jal Vidhut Nigam 07 01 01 05 01 15 JE Mechanical, Jal Vidhut Nigam 04 01 01 03 01 10

UKSSSC JE Salary

Rs. 44,900 to 1,42,400

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC JE Posts

Educational Qualification

Diploma in Engineering with 55% marks and passing marks for SC/ST candidates

UKSSSC JE Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

Selection Process for UKSSSC JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam of 100 marks of 2 hours.

How to Apply for UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 15 December to 28 January 2022.