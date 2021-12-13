Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply @sssc.uk.gov.in from 15 Dec 2021, Salary Upto 1 Lakh

Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring 65 Junior Engineer. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Here.

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 20:45 IST
UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022
UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022

UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is conducting recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates with requisite qualification are invited to apply online  from 15 December 2021 and the last date for submit application is 28 January 2022.

A total of 65 vacancies are available for various departments in the state such as  UJVN Ltd, Power Transmission Dept, Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Jal Vidhut Nigam. Candidates can check details on UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 below:

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of UKSSSC JE Online Application - 15 December 2021
  • Last Date of UKSSSC JE Online Application - 28 January 2022
  • UKSSSC JE Online Application Fee Last Date - 30 January 2022
  • UKSSSC JE Exam Date - tentatively in June 2022

Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 65

Post Name

General

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

Total

JE Civil UJVN Ltd

11

07

02

04

01

25

JE Civil, Power Transmission Dept

0

03

0

01

01

05

JE Electrical / Mechanical, (Renewable Energy Development Agency)

04

02

02

02

0

10

JE Electrical, Jal Vidhut Nigam

07

01

01

05

01

15

JE Mechanical, Jal Vidhut Nigam

04

01

01

03

01

10

UKSSSC JE Salary

Rs. 44,900 to 1,42,400

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC JE Posts

Educational Qualification

Diploma in Engineering with 55% marks and passing marks for SC/ST candidates

UKSSSC JE Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

Selection Process for UKSSSC JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam of 100 marks of 2 hours.

How to Apply for UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 15 December to 28 January 2022.

FAQ

What is UKSSSC JE Exam Date 2021 ?

June 2022

What is UKSSSC JE Age Limit ?

18 to 42 years

What is UKSSSC JE Salary ?

Rs. 44,900 to 1,42,400

What is Uttarakhand JE Registration Dates ?

15 Dec 2021 to 28 Jan 2022
Job Summary
NotificationUKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply @sssc.uk.gov.in from 15 Dec 2021, Salary Upto 1 Lakh
Last Date of Submission28 Jan, 2022
CityDehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization UKSSSC
Education Qual Diploma Holder
Functional Engineering
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.