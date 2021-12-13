UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply @sssc.uk.gov.in from 15 Dec 2021, Salary Upto 1 Lakh

UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is conducting recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates with requisite qualification are invited to apply online from 15 December 2021 and the last date for submit application is 28 January 2022.
A total of 65 vacancies are available for various departments in the state such as UJVN Ltd, Power Transmission Dept, Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Jal Vidhut Nigam. Candidates can check details on UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of UKSSSC JE Online Application - 15 December 2021
- Last Date of UKSSSC JE Online Application - 28 January 2022
- UKSSSC JE Online Application Fee Last Date - 30 January 2022
- UKSSSC JE Exam Date - tentatively in June 2022
Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 65
|
Post Name
|
General
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
JE Civil UJVN Ltd
|
11
|
07
|
02
|
04
|
01
|
25
|
JE Civil, Power Transmission Dept
|
0
|
03
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
05
|
JE Electrical / Mechanical, (Renewable Energy Development Agency)
|
04
|
02
|
02
|
02
|
0
|
10
|
JE Electrical, Jal Vidhut Nigam
|
07
|
01
|
01
|
05
|
01
|
15
|
JE Mechanical, Jal Vidhut Nigam
|
04
|
01
|
01
|
03
|
01
|
10
UKSSSC JE Salary
Rs. 44,900 to 1,42,400
Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC JE Posts
Educational Qualification
Diploma in Engineering with 55% marks and passing marks for SC/ST candidates
UKSSSC JE Age Limit:
18 to 42 years
Selection Process for UKSSSC JE Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam of 100 marks of 2 hours.
How to Apply for UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 15 December to 28 January 2022.