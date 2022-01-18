Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 18 January 2022: 3200+ Vacancies in DU, NVS, NHM & Other Organisations

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 18 January 2022 here. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details here.

The list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 18 January 2022 containing 3200+ vacancies in various central and state government organisations. Government Jobs Seekers are advised to read this article carefully and apply to the said posts before the last date.

Today, the major job of the day is from Delhi University for recruitment to the post of Professor. Candidates holding the qualification of PhD and research experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 7 February 2022. Shortlisted candidates will get a salary in the Academic Pay Level 14as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments.

For Reference: DU Recruitment 2022: 186 Vacancies Notified for Professor Posts in Various Departments of Delhi University

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a notification for Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 on or before 31 January 2022.

For Reference: IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2022 for 626 Apprentice Posts @iocl.com, Check Application Link Here

Moreover, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti or NVS is hiring 1925 vacancies for Group A, Group B, and Group C Categories. The board has already started the online application process from 12 January 2022. The last date for submitting the online applications is 10 February 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be held from 01 to 11 March 2022.

For Reference: NVS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1925 JE, MTS, Steno Posts @navodaya.gov.in

Further, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chennai is hiring candidates for recruitment to the 385 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on regular basis by Direct Recruitment. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th to Graduate can submit applications on or before 15 February 2022.

For Reference: ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 385 UDC, MTS & Steno Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility

Lastly, National Health Mission (NHM) has released notifications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Program Manager, Public Health Manager, Community Process Consultant, MIS Data Assistant and Physiotherapist in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 91 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online application process for the said posts will start from 20 January to 20 February 2022.

For Reference: NHM MP Recruitment 2022 for 91 Physiotherapist, Public Health Manager & Other Posts, Apply Online @sams.co.in

