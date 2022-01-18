NHM MP Recruitment 2022 for 91 Physiotherapist, Public Health Manager & Other Posts, Apply Online @sams.co.in

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sams.co.in for 91 vacancies of Assistant Program Manager, Public Health Manager, Community Process Consultant, MIS Data Assistant and Physiotherapist. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) has released two notifications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Program Manager, Public Health Manager, Community Process Consultant, MIS Data Assistant and Physiotherapist in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 91 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Candidates should note that the recruitment for the said posts advertised in both the advertisements by MPNHM is to be done on a contractual basis. The contract expiration date is 31 March 2022, however, it can be extended further. Interested candidates can submit applications for the said posts from 20 January to 20 February 2022. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 20 February 2022

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Program Manager - 23 Posts

Public Health Manager - 32 Posts

Community Process Consultant- 1 Post

MIS Data Assistant- 1 Post

Physiotherapist - 34 Posts

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Program Manager - PG in Social Work/ Sociology/ Social Science/ Public Health or PG in any other discipline with 3 years experience.

Public Health Manager - Graduation in any discipline and Degree / Diploma in Computer.

Community Process Consultant- PG or MBA in Social Work / Sociology / Social Science / Public Health or PG in any other discipline with 4 years experience.

MIS Data Assistant- PG in Computer Science or IT OR Graduation in any discipline with PGDCA OR Diploma in Computer Science/IT.

Physiotherapist - BPT/Bachelors in Occupational Therapy.

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Download NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification (1)

Download NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification (2)

How to apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 20 January 2022 to 20 February 2022. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout a copy of the application for future reference.

