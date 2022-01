Nainital Bank SO Recruitment 2022, Download Notification @nainitalbank.co.in

Nainital Bank is hiring Officers as Associate Vice President, Manager, Law Officer, Risk Officer, and Personnel Officer Posts.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: Nainital Bank has published a notification for the recruitment of Specilist Officers for the post of Associate Vice President, Manager, Law Officer, Risk Officer, and Personnel Officer at nainitalbank.co.in. Candidates can submit the offline application latest by 07 February 2022.

Check more details on Nainital Bank Recruitment such as application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others here.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application - 07 February 2022

Nainital Bank Vacancy Details

Associate Vice President - Credit Department - 5 Posts

Associate Vice President - Inspection/ Audit Department - 1 Post

Associate Vice President - Recovery Department - 1 Post

Associate Vice President - Credit Monitoring Department - 1 Post

Associate Vice President - Human Resources Department - 1 Post

Associate Vice President - Planning Department - 1 Post

Associate Vice President - Vigilance Department - 1 Post

Associate Vice President - Investment/ Treasury Department - 1 Post

Manager- Marketing and WMS - 1 Post

Law Officer - 2 Posts

Risk Officer - 2 Posts

Personnel Officer - 4 Posts

Nainital Bank SO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Associate Vice President - Credit Department - CA / CFA OR Full time 2 years MBA (Finance) from a recognized university/ institute with relevant experience of 6 years OR B.Com/ M.Com with relevant experience of 8 years.

Associate Vice President - Inspection/ Audit Department,Recovery Department,Credit Monitoring Department,Vigilance Department - CA / CFA/ ICWA OR Full time 2 years MBA (Finance) from a recognized university/ institute OR B.Com/ M.Com/ Other Post Graduation. 7 years of experience.

Associate Vice President - Human Resources Department - Graduate / Post Graduate from a recognized University and Master’s Degree in Business Administration with specialization in Human Resource Management/ Personnel Management from a recognized University/Institute PG Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial laws/ Labours Laws. 7 years of experience.

Associate Vice President - Planning Department - Full time/ Regular degree of MBA (Finance) or MA (Economics) or MA (Statistics) with minimum 60% marks from a recognized University or AICTE approved Institute and Proficiency of working in Excel. 6 years of post-qualification experience.

Associate Vice President - Investment/ Treasury Department - Bachelor/ Master Degree in Finance, Investment management from a recognized university.7 years of post-qualification experience.

Manager- Marketing and WMS - Graduate/Post Graduate from a recognized University and MBA (Marketing) from a recognized University/Institute or Full time 2 years PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing. Minimum 4 years’ experience.

Law Officer - Having passed 3/5 years professional degree in Law with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University/Institute.

Risk Officer - Full time/ Regular degree of MBA (Finance)/ Master Degree in (Mathematics/ Statistics/ Econometrics) with min. 60% marks from a recognized University or AICTE approved Institute.

Personnel Officer - Graduate / Post Graduate from a recognized University and Master’s Degree in Business Administration with specialization in Human Resource Management/ Personnel Management from a recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks/ PG Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial laws.

Nainital Bank SO Age Limit

AVP - 38 to 48 years

Manager and Officer - 30 to 40 years

Nainital Bank SO Salary

AVP - 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2- 89890

Manager - 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10- 69810

Officer - 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840

How to apply for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates can submit applications to “Vice President (HRM) The Nainital Bank Limited Head Office, Seven Oaks, Mallital, Nainital- 263001 (Uttarakhand)” on or before 7 February 2022.

