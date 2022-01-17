ESIC Recruitment 2022 for 130 UDC, Steno and MTS for Kerala Region, Apply Online @esic.nic.in

ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on esic.nic.in for 130 Vacancies of Upper Division Clerk, Multi Tasking Staff and Stenographer. Check application procedure, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, and Multi-tasking staff in the Kerala region. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 February 2022. A total of 130 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can go through this notification to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 February 2022

ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

UDC - 66 Posts

Stenographer - 4 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 60 Posts

ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

UDC - degree of a recognized University or equivalent; Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

Stenographer - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; Skill Test Norms: Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute; Transcription (Only on computers): 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi).

Multi Tasking Staff - Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.

ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

UDC - Between 18 to 27 years

Stenographer -Between 18 to 27 years

Multi Tasking Staff - Between 18 to 25 years

ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2022 Salary

UDC - Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Stenographer -Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Multi Tasking Staff - Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission

Download ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2021 Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for ESIC Kerala Recruitment 2022

The candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 15th January 2022 to 15 February 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online for the aforesaid posts.

Candidates to go to the ESIC website esic.nic.in. Click on the option ‘APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC/STENO./MTS IN ESIC’. A new window will be opened. To register application, choose the tab "Click here for Registration". Enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON. The Name of the candidate or his /her Father/ Husband etc. should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the Certificates/ Mark sheets/Identity proof. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details and 'Save & Next button. Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Uploading of Photograph and Signature. Candidates can proceed to fill in other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on the submit button.

