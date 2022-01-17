KEA Recruitment 2022 for Programmer, SW Security Auditor & Other Posts, Apply Online @kea.kar.nic.in

KEA Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on kea.kar.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

KEA Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has released the notifications for recruitment to the post of Programmer, SW Security Auditor, Web Design cum Developer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or 19 January 2022. The practical exam will be held on 25 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date of submission of online application: 19 January 2022

Practical Exam - 25 January 2022

KEA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Programmer - 3 Posts

SW Security Auditor - 2 Posts

Web Design cum Developer - 1 Post

KEA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MCA/M.Tech. (CS/IT)/BE/BTech (CS/IT)/M.Sc. (CS/IT).

Download KEA Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for KEA Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can send their resumes to KEA through email to keaopportunities@gmail.com on or before 19 January 2022. For more details refer kea recruitment 2021 on KEA website.i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the website and submit the application through e-mail.

