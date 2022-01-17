JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

KEA Recruitment 2022 for Programmer, SW Security Auditor & Other Posts, Apply Online @kea.kar.nic.in

KEA Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on kea.kar.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 17, 2022 12:44 IST
KEA Recruitment 2022
KEA Recruitment 2022

KEA Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has released the notifications for recruitment to the post of Programmer, SW Security Auditor, Web Design cum Developer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or 19 January 2022. The practical exam will be held on 25 January 2022.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of submission of online application: 19 January 2022
  • Practical Exam - 25 January 2022

KEA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  •  Programmer - 3 Posts
  • SW Security Auditor - 2 Posts
  • Web Design cum Developer - 1 Post

KEA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MCA/M.Tech. (CS/IT)/BE/BTech (CS/IT)/M.Sc. (CS/IT).

Download KEA Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for KEA Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can send their resumes to KEA through email to keaopportunities@gmail.com on or before 19 January 2022. For more details refer kea recruitment 2021 on KEA website.i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the website and submit the application through e-mail.

Latest Government Jobs:

RCF Railway Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 68 Apprentice Post @rcf.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RBI SO Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online Till 4 Feb @rbi.org.in, Details Here

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationKEA Recruitment 2022 for Programmer, SW Security Auditor & Other Posts, Apply Online @kea.kar.nic.in
Notification Date17 Jan, 2022
Last Date of Submission19 Jan, 2022
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area

Related Stories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.