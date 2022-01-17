Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 17 January 2022: Around 4000+ Vacancies in Railways, Banks, State Services & Other Organisations

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 17 January 2022 here. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 17 January 2022 has come up with around 4000+ vacancies in Railways, Banks, Subordinate and State Services. All government job aspirants seeking government jobs in the above sectors can submit applications through the prescribed format. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know the vacancy numbers, post names, recruitment process, and other details.

The major jobs of the day in Railways. All those seeking government jobs in the Railways sector have a huge opportunity under Central Railways. The department has invited applications for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2422 slots. Candidates holding the qualification of the 10th class exam or its equivalent can submit applications before the deadline.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineers. The candidates who hold a Diploma or Degree are eligible to apply for the recruitment. RSMSSB JE Online Application Link will be available from 21 January 2022 to 19 February 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Moreover, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 10 February 2022. The candidates are also required to submit an offline application latest by 24 February 2022.

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, and Multi-tasking staff in the Kerala region. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 February 2022.

Lastly, Nainital Bank is hiring candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Officers as Associate Vice President, Manager, Law Officer, Risk Officer, and Personnel Officer at nainitalbank.co.in. Candidates can submit the offline application latest by 07 February 2022.

