Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - July 12, 2023: Apply for 2700+ Various Jobs @Air Force Agniveervayu, Apprentice, Supervisor And Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - July 12, 2023

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - July 12, 2023: Various Jobs in different organizations including Indian Air Force, Rajasthan staff selection board(RSSB), South Western Railway, MDL and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Air Force Agniveervayu, Agriculture Supervisor, Apprentice and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like 12th Pass/Graduation/10th/Engineering with additional qualification have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

Job Number 5: MDL Trade Apprentice Vacancy 2023

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has invited online applications for the 466 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Last date for the online registration & application including edit / modification of application for these posts is July 26, 2023.

Link: MDL Trade Apprentice Vacancy 2023 Out for 466 Posts





Job Number 4: RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023

Rajasthan staff selection board(RSSB) has released notification for 430 Agriculture Supervisor vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023.

Link: Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023





Job Number 3: Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023

The Indian Air Force has released the online applications process for the Agniveervayu intake 01/2024 under the Agnipath Scheme on its official website. The registration process for the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive will start on July 27, 2023 and will conclude on August 17, 2023.

Link: Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023





Job Number 2: South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023

South Western Railway has published notification for the 904 Apprentice posts on its official website. Out of total 904 Apprentice vacancies, 237 are for Hubli Division, 217 are for Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, 230 are for Bengaluru Division, 177 for Mysore Division and 43 are for Central Workshop, Mysuru. Check details here.

Link: South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 For 904 Posts





Job Number 1: JSSC JITOCE Recruitment 2023

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has invited application for 930 various vavancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till August 9. Last Date of Application for these posts is 9 August 2023. Read the details here to know the complete information related to this recruitment.

Link: JSSC JITOCE Recruitment 2023 for 930 Vacancies



