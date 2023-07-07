South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins For 904 Posts: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates & More

South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: South Western Railway has invited online applications for the 904 Apprentice posts on its official website. These positions are available for training in the designated trades at Divisions/Workshops/Units of South

Western Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications in online mode only on RRC/SWR/UBL website i.e.www.rrchubli.in. Last date for submission of online applications for these posts is August 2, 2023.



Out of total 904 Apprentice vacancies, 237 are for Hubli Division, 217 are for Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, 230 are for Bengaluru Division, 177-Mysore Division and 43 are for Central Workshop, Mysuru.

South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 : Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be on the basis of merit list which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation with minimum 50% + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done (i.e. 50% of aggregate marks, both in matriculation & ITI). The panel will be on the basis of a simple average of percentage of marks in the matriculation and ITI.



South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 : Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 3, 2023

Closing date of application: August 2, 2023



South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 : Vacancy Details

Division No. of Posts Hubli Division 237 Carriage Repair Workshop 217 Bengaluru Division 230 Mysore Division 177 Central Workshop, Mysuru 43

South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 : Educational Qualification

Applicants should have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization South Western Railway Post Name Apprentice Vacancies 904 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application July 3, 2023 Last Date for Online Application August 2, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 15 to 24 Yrs Official Website www.rrchubli.in

South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 : Age Limit

Under the age limit, the general candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on last date of notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: PDF

South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 : How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–www.rrchubli.in.

Step 2: Log on to the RRC/Hubli website www.rrchubli.in provided for filling “online” applications

Step 3: Indicate your active mobile number, Aadhar Number, details of self bank account which is linked to Aadhar account and valid e-mail ID in the “online” application and keep them active during the entire engagement process as all important messages will be sent through e-mail/SMS which will be treated as deemed to have been read by the candidates.

Step 4: After that, upload necessary documents and the same will be cross checked with originals during the time of document verification.

Step 5: Candidates have to keep printouts of their “Online” application, if found eligible, he/she will be called for document verification and the print out of “online” application

is required to be produced at the time of document verification.