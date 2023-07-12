IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 Notification Out on agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Apply Online Link, Check Eligibility, Login Details

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indian Air Force has released the online applications process for the Agniveervayu intake 01/2024 under the Agnipath Scheme on its official website. All the unmarried Indian male and female candidates fulfilling with certain educational and physical eligibility can apply for these major recruitment drives.



The registration process for the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive will start on July 27, 2023 and will conclude on August 17, 2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination in online mode which is scheduled from October 13, 2023, onwards.



Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: 27 July 2023

Closing date of application: August 17, 2023

Date of Written Exam: October 13, 2023, onwards.



Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Science Subjects

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR

Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from Central, State and UT recognized Polytechnic Institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR

Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Other than Science Subjects

Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR

Passed two years Vocational Course from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Online Test

Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Candidates are to bring one blue / black pen and original AADHAAR card along with them for Phase - I testing.

Science Subjects.

Total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Other than Science Subjects.

Total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2

CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects.

Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Admit Card Update

Eligible candidates will be sent provisional admit cards for Phase - I of testing on their registered e-mail IDs between 48-72 hrs prior to the examination. Candidates are required to download the admit card, take a colour printout and carry the same to the examination centre. Name of city & exam date will be intimated to candidates at an earlier date.



Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023:How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link on the recruitment section or tab related to recruitment or job opportunities on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the link or button that leads to the application form for the desired recruitment.

Step 4: After that, go through the instructions, guidelines, and eligibility criteria mentioned on the application form page.

Step 5: Provide all the essential details in the fields on the application form including personal information, educational qualifications, work experience, and other relevant details.

Step 6: Submit the application

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.