Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 November 2020: Apply for 1500+ BEL, WBHRB, NHIDCL, Railway MCF and NPCIL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 November 2020 for more than 1500+ vacancies in Indian Railway Modern Coach Factory Raebareli, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL)

Post Name: Manager, General Manager and Other Posts

Vacancies: 69

Last Date: 17 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Railway, Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 110

Last Date: 01 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Project Engineer–I, Trainee Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 125

Last Date: 25 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

Post Name: ST/SA, Assistant, Sub Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 382

Last Date: 24 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)

Post Name: Tutor/Demonstrator Posts

Vacancies: 893

Last Date: 10 November 2020