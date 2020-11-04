Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 November 2020: Apply for 1500+ BEL, WBHRB, NHIDCL, Railway MCF and NPCIL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 November 2020 for more than 1500+ vacancies in Indian Railway Modern Coach Factory Raebareli, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL)
Post Name: Manager, General Manager and Other Posts
Vacancies: 69
Last Date: 17 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Indian Railway, Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 110
Last Date: 01 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
Post Name: Project Engineer–I, Trainee Engineer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 125
Last Date: 25 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)
Post Name: ST/SA, Assistant, Sub Officer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 382
Last Date: 24 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)
Post Name: Tutor/Demonstrator Posts
Vacancies: 893
Last Date: 10 November 2020