Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 November 2020: Apply for 1500+ BEL, WBHRB, NHIDCL, Railway MCF and NPCIL

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 04 November 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Nov 4, 2020 15:52 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 November 2020
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 November 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 November 2020 for more than 1500+ vacancies in Indian Railway Modern Coach Factory Raebareli, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL)

Post Name: Manager, General Manager and Other Posts

Vacancies: 69

Last Date: 17 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Railway, Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 110

Last Date: 01 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Project Engineer–I, Trainee Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 125

Last Date: 25 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

Post Name: ST/SA, Assistant, Sub Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 382

Last Date: 24 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)

Post Name: Tutor/Demonstrator Posts

Vacancies: 893

Last Date: 10 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories