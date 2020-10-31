NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 382 ST/SA, Assistant, Sub Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online from 3 Nov

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published a notification in employment newspaper (31 October - 6 November) for recruitment to the post of Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA), Assistant Grade-1, Steno, Sub Officer and others at Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site. The detailed advertisement shall be published on 3 November at 10.00 hrs on the official website.

All Interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode. The process for online application for the aforesaid posts will start from 3 November 2020 onwards.

A total of 382 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 November 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Advt. No. RR Site/HRM/01/2020

NPCIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - 1 Diploma Holders in Engineering/Science Graduates and Scientific Assistant/B, Scientific Assistant/C - 176 Posts

Assistant Grade-1(HR)- 1 Post

Assistant Grade-1(F&A) - 4 Posts

Assistant Grade-1(C&MM) - 5 Posts

Steno Grade-1 - 6 Posts

Sub-Officer/B- 1 Post

Leading Fireman/A- 3 Posts

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant, Assistant, Steno and other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Diploma Holders in Engineering - Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation or Electronics Engineering recognized by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The Diploma in Engineering should be of 3 years duration after SSC / HSC.

Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) – Science Graduates - B.Sc. with a minimum of 60% marks. B.Sc. shall be with Physics as principal and Chemistry/Mathematics/Statistics/Electronics & Computer Science as subsidiary OR with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects with equal weightage.

Assistant Grade-1(HR)- Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Commerce or Arts with Minimum 50% Marks.

Assistant Grade-1(F&A) - Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Arts with Minimum 50% Marks.

Assistant Grade-1(C&MM) - Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) OR Commerce with minimum 50% marks.

Steno Grade-1 - A Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with minimum 50% Marks.

Sub-Officer/B- HSC (10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with 50% marks + Passed SubOfficer’s Course from National Fire Service College.

Leading Fireman/A- HSC (10+2) Science with Chemistry or equivalent with minimum of 50% Marks.

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A - H.S.C.(10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + valid heavy vehicle driving licence.

NPCIL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Diploma Holders in Engineering - 18 to 25 years

Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) – Science Graduates - 18 to 25 years

Assistant Grade-1(HR)/(F&A)/(C&MM)/Steno Grade-1 - 21 to 28 years

Sub-Officer - 18 to 40 years

Scientific Assistant/C - 18 to 35 years

Scientific Assistant/B - 18 to 30 years

Leading Fireman/A- 18 to 32 years

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A - 18 to 27 years

How to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 3 November 2020 to 24 November 2020. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application for future reference.