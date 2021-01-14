Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 January 2021: Apply for 300+ NSCBMC, CMHO Kondagaon, APSC, MMRDA and CMOH Paschim Bardhaman

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 January 2021 for more than 300+ vacancies in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College (NSCBMC), Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Kondagaon, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Paschim Bardhaman Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College (NSCBMC)

Post Name: Professor and Associate Professor Posts

Vacancies: 17

Last Date: 22 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Inspector of Statistics Posts

Vacancies: 45

Last Date: 17 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Kondagaon

Post Name: DEO, Staff Nurse, ANM & Other Posts

Vacancies: 56

Last Date: 28, 29, 30 January and 01 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Paschim Bardhaman

Post Name: FTMO, Staff Nurse & Lab Technician Posts

Vacancies: 104

Last Date: 22 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)

Post Name: Engineer, AM, Supervisor (Customer Relation) and Other Posts

Vacancies: 127

Last Date: 08 February 2021