Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 January 2021: Apply for 300+ NSCBMC, CMHO Kondagaon, APSC, MMRDA and CMOH Paschim Bardhaman
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 14 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 January 2021 for more than 300+ vacancies in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College (NSCBMC), Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Kondagaon, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Paschim Bardhaman Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College (NSCBMC)
Post Name: Professor and Associate Professor Posts
Vacancies: 17
Last Date: 22 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Inspector of Statistics Posts
Vacancies: 45
Last Date: 17 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Kondagaon
Post Name: DEO, Staff Nurse, ANM & Other Posts
Vacancies: 56
Last Date: 28, 29, 30 January and 01 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Paschim Bardhaman
Post Name: FTMO, Staff Nurse & Lab Technician Posts
Vacancies: 104
Last Date: 22 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)
Post Name: Engineer, AM, Supervisor (Customer Relation) and Other Posts
Vacancies: 127
Last Date: 08 February 2021