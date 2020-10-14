Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 October 2020: Apply for 800+ VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, ESI Hospital, IOCL, IGIMS and WCD AP Anganwadi

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 October 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Employee's State Insurance (ESI) Hospital Basaidarapur, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) and Women Development & Child Welfare Dept. West Godavari Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
Post Name: JEA/JTA & Jr Quality Control Analyst Posts
Vacancies: 57
Last Date: 07 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS)
Post Name: Non Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 75
Last Date: 24 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Employee's State Insurance (ESI) Hospital, Basaidarapur
Post Name: Senior Resident and GDMO Posts
Vacancies: 85
Walk-in-interview Date: 19 and 20 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Women Development & Child Welfare Dept, West Godavari
Post Name: West Godavari Anganwadi & Helper Posts
Vacancies: 183
Last Date: 20 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital
Post Name: Junior Resident (Non-PG) Posts
Vacancies: 434
Last Date: 30 October 2020