Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 October 2020: Apply for 800+ VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, ESI Hospital, IOCL, IGIMS and WCD AP Anganwadi

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 October 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Employee's State Insurance (ESI) Hospital Basaidarapur, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) and Women Development & Child Welfare Dept. West Godavari Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Post Name: JEA/JTA & Jr Quality Control Analyst Posts

Vacancies: 57

Last Date: 07 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS)

Post Name: Non Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 75

Last Date: 24 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Employee's State Insurance (ESI) Hospital, Basaidarapur

Post Name: Senior Resident and GDMO Posts

Vacancies: 85

Walk-in-interview Date: 19 and 20 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Women Development & Child Welfare Dept, West Godavari

Post Name: West Godavari Anganwadi & Helper Posts

Vacancies: 183

Last Date: 20 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital

Post Name: Junior Resident (Non-PG) Posts

Vacancies: 434

Last Date: 30 October 2020