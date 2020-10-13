WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: 183 Vacancies for West Godavari Anganwadi & Helper Posts, Apply Online before 20 October

How to apply for WCD AP Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 20 October 2020. All interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the provided hyperlinks for their reference.

What is the age required for WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020?

The candidate between the age group of 21 to 35 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the qualification of 8th/10th can apply to the posts. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.

What is the last date for WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020?

How many vacancies are released for WCD AP Recruitment 2020?

A total of 183 vacancies are notified for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi & Helper.