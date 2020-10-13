Study at Home
WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: 183 Vacancies for West Godavari Anganwadi & Helper Posts, Apply Online before 20 October

WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Women Development & Child Welfare Dept, West Godavari  has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi & Helper. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 October 2020.

Oct 13, 2020 16:14 IST
WCD AP Recruitment 2020
WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Women Development & Child Welfare Dept, West Godavari has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi & Helper. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 October 2020. A total of 183 vacancies notified. Candidates can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 20 October 2020

WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Anganwadi Worker (AWW)- 19 Posts
  • Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini AWW) - 04 Posts
  • Anganwadi Helper (AWH) - 160 Posts

WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding the qualification of 8th/10th can apply to the posts. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.

WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Download WCD AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Vacancy Details

Eligibility Details

Official Website

How to apply for WCD AP Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 20 October 2020. All interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the provided hyperlinks for their reference.

